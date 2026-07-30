Stay Safe Around Water This Summer: Broome County Health Department Shares Swimming Safety Tips

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – As temperatures rise and more residents head to pools, lakes, and beaches, the Broome County Health Department is reminding everyone to stay safe in and around the water this summer. Drowning can happen quickly and quietly, often in less than a minute. While children are at the greatest risk, drowning can happen at any age. Taking a few simple precautions can help prevent injuries and save lives.

Water Safety Tips

· Never swim alone.

· Always supervise children closely and stay within arm's reach of young children.

· Learn basic swimming and water safety skills.

· Wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when boating or when appropriate.

· Avoid alcohol and drugs while swimming or boating.

· Never dive into water of unknown depth.

· Check the weather before swimming and leave the water if storms approach.

Whenever possible, swim at regulated beaches where water quality is monitored and lifeguards and safety equipment are available. When swimming in lakes, rivers, or ponds, watch for strong currents, rocks, uneven surfaces, and avoid water that is cloudy, discolored, or covered in algae.

Healthy Swimming Tips

· Avoid swallowing water.

· Stay out of the water if you have diarrhea or open wounds.

· Wash your hands after swimming and before eating.

Parents and caregivers should also remember that drowning can occur in as little as two inches of water. Home pools should be enclosed with four-sided fencing that separates the pool from the house and yard.

For more information about swimming safety, drowning prevention, and healthy swimming practices, visit the NYS Department of Health website at health.ny.gov/environmental/outdoors/swimming/ or health.ny.gov/environmental/outdoors/swimming/beaches.

View the printable Safe Swim Top Card PDF here: https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/3112.pdf

Recently Governor Hochul announced a series of free swim classes across NYS. In Broome County SUNY Broome and YMCA are host sites for these classes. More details can be found here: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-makes-family-fun-more-…