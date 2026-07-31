WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Sexual Predators, Domestic Assailants, and Other Dangerous Criminal Illegal Aliens

With deportations of criminal illegal aliens, crime rates have fallen to historic lows

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for sexual assault, domestic violence with traumatic injury, unlawful conduct with respect to documents in furtherance of slave trafficking, and other despicable crimes.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested sexual predators, domestic assailants, and other dangerous public safety threats from our communities,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under the leadership of President Trump, crime rates across the country have plummeted to historic lows. It is common sense. When you remove criminal illegal aliens from the country, crime rates plummet.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Omar Luna-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault and illegal re-entry in Tucson, Arizona.

Francisco Zagal-Pena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for domestic violence with traumatic injury and attempted strangulation in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Alvaro Gutierrez-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for assault in Mineola, New York.

Enrique Balcazar-Arias, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for unlawful conduct with respect to documents in furtherance of slave trafficking in Columbia, South Carolina.

Luis Edgardo Mejia-Molina, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for cannabis: production equipment, attempt to allude police, and possession of firearm by a minor in Charles County, Maryland.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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