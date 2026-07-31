ICE Asks Virginia Sanctuary Politicians to Not Release Illegal Alien Who Tried to Disarm Police Officer in Fairfax County

The Biden Administration released this criminal into our country

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Virginia to not release an illegal alien arrested for attempting to disarm a police officer in Fairfax County.

According to local authorities, police responded to a report of a man who left a house in Annandale armed with two knives following an argument on July 28. While officers searched a wooded area for the suspect, he jumped out from the brush, grabbed an officer’s firearm, and attempted to disarm the officer.

A still photo from the officer’s body camera depicting the suspect’s attempt to disarm him

The suspect is Nehemia Noel Fuentes-Banegas, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras. He now faces a felony charge of attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer. ICE lodged a detainer asking Fairfax County to not release him.

Nehemia Noel Fuentes-Banegas

“This criminal illegal alien from Honduras attacked a law enforcement officer and attempted to take the officer’s gun,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He has now been charged with attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer. ICE is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this dangerous criminal from jail. Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies have made the Commonwealth a magnet for illegal alien crime.”

Fuentes-Banegas illegally entered the United States through Texas in 2022. The Biden Administration then RELEASED him into the country.

During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

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