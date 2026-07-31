ICE Asks South Carolina to Not Release Illegal Alien Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run that Killed a Teenager

This twice-deported illegal alien had a prior conviction for driving under the influence

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking South Carolina officials to not release an illegal alien who has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 17-year-old skateboarder.

According to local reporting, the crash took place on July 22 in Greenville. The teenager, Jose Martinez, was riding his skateboard when he was struck by a car which then fled the scene. The following day, police arrested Nemecio Aguilar-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, and charged him with hit-and-run involving death and driving under suspension. ICE lodged a detainer with Greenville County on July 26.

Nemecio Aguilar-Hernandez

Aguilar-Hernandez has a criminal history that includes two prior arrests for driving under the influence of liquor in 2009 and 2010, and a conviction for driving under the influence of liquor in 2012.

“This criminal illegal alien hit a 17-year-old skateboarder with his car and fled the scene of the accident,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This illegal alien should have NEVER been in our country. He had already been deported from our country TWICE in the past and has a prior conviction for driving under the influence. DHS is asking officials in South Carolina to not release this illegal alien from jail and to cooperate with ICE so that we can remove him from our country.”

Aguilar-Hernandez first illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location, and was deported in 2010. He then illegally re-entered the country – a felony – at an unknown date and location, and was deported again in 2012. He illegally entered the country for a third time at an unknown date and location.

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