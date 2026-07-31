Former Manchester United First Team Coach to Launch World-First Virtual Coaching Academy at North American Soccer Expo

Main entrance to the Meulensteen Academy A world class virtual world facility featuring pitches, stadium, behavioural science lab, Fergie Time Cafe, Coaches Office, Indoor Football Centre and full media and broadcast suite Over 60 skills and drills to master 1vs1 situations, age specific training guidelines, Rene's proven developmental frameworks and player profile

Renowned football coach, Rene Meulensteen will officially launch the Meulensteen Virtual Coaching Academy at the North American Soccer Expo

My goal is to provide coaches and parents with a practical, structured learning platform that helps young players master the fundamentals, express themselves creatively and maximise their potential.” — Rene Meulensteen

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned football coach René Meulensteen will officially launch the Meulensteen Virtual Coaching Academy at the North American Soccer Expo in the United States on August 1, 2026

The Meulensteen Virtual Coaching Academy is a world-first online learning platform that provides coaches, educators and parents with direct access to over 45 years of coaching knowledge and experience, from grassroots football through to the highest level of the professional game.

At the heart of the Academy is skill development—the foundation of every great player. Drawing on the philosophy that technical excellence must be developed from an early age, the Academy provides a structured learning pathway that helps coaches create confident, creative and intelligent footballers through progressive skill acquisition and game-related practice.

The Academy features hundreds of coaching resources, including:

• Skill development programmes and ball mastery sessions

• 1v1 attacking techniques

• Small-sided games that develop decision-making and creativity

• Age-specific coaching guidance

• Mini lectures on player development and coaching methodology

• Practical training sessions and drills

• Session design, leadership and communication strategies

• Position-specific coaching content and game-related practices

• Behavioural Science lab

A dedicated Parent Zone is in development, designed to help parents understand how they can best support their child's football development during the crucial foundation years. Through practical guidance, simple coaching tips and age-appropriate activities, parents will learn how to create a fun, positive and effective learning environment that nurtures confidence, technical ability and a lifelong love of the game.

René Meulensteen, a UEFA Pro Licence coach and former Manchester United First Team Coach under Sir Alex Ferguson, has worked with some of the world's greatest players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Robin van Persie. Throughout his career, he has remained passionate about one fundamental principle: great players are built on great skill development.

"The game continues to evolve, but the importance of developing technically gifted, confident players has never changed," said Meulensteen. "My goal is to provide coaches and parents around the world with a practical, structured learning platform that helps young players master the fundamentals, express themselves creatively and maximise their potential."

An early adopter of the Meulensteen Academy, Coach and Technical Director, Andrew Findlay of Whitehorse SC said the following, "It's Excellent and immediately transferable to the training ground. Within one to two weeks my players were using the moves in matches, with clear improvement across most of the squad."

Accessible anytime, anywhere in the world, the Meulensteen Virtual Coaching Academy offers an immersive learning experience that combines proven coaching methods with modern digital delivery, making world-class football education available to everyone.

For more information about the Meulensteen Virtual Coaching Academy, visit the Academy online (www.meulensteenacademy.com) or learn more at the North American Soccer Expo on August 1.

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