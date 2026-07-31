Book On Shelves Marks Three Years on the International Book Fair Circuit, from Miami to Frankfurt, Ahead of London 2026

Book On Shelves

Book On Shelves, a U.S.-based book distribution and author marketing company, today reflected on its continued growth at major book fairs across the US

Every fair we attend is another door we open for an author who would otherwise be stuck querying bookstores one at a time. Miami showed us the strength of the U.S. independent market.” — Book On Shelves Representative

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Book On Shelves , a U.S.-based book distribution and author marketing company, today reflected on its continued international growth after representing independent and self-published authors at major book fairs across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland since 2023. As the company continues to expand its presence in the global publishing industry, it has also confirmed its participation in the 2026 London Book Fair , reinforcing its commitment to helping independent authors reach readers, booksellers, and publishing professionals around the world.Since entering the international book fair circuit in 2021, Book On Shelves has participated in several of the publishing industry's most recognized literary events, including the Miami Book Fair , the London Book Fair, the Geneva International Book Fair, and the Frankfurt Book Fair. The company returned to Frankfurt in both 2024 and 2025, further strengthening relationships with booksellers, distributors, and publishing professionals, while also organizing an author signing event in 2025 that gave one of its represented authors the opportunity to engage directly with readers. The company's expanding presence at these events reflects its long-term strategy of creating meaningful opportunities for independent authors beyond traditional publishing channels.Book On Shelves made its first major appearance at the Miami Book Fair in 2023, one of the largest literary festivals in the United States. The event provided the company with an opportunity to introduce its represented authors to bookstore buyers, publishing professionals, members of the media, and thousands of readers attending the festival. Beyond showcasing titles, the company focused on promoting authors through branding initiatives, reader engagement, and conversations with industry stakeholders, allowing independent writers to gain visibility in a highly competitive publishing environment.Later that year, Book On Shelves attended the London Book Fair, one of the world's leading publishing trade events. Bringing together publishers, literary agents, distributors, rights professionals, and booksellers from around the globe, the fair enabled the company to expand its international network while presenting its catalog of independent authors to a broader professional audience. The event also allowed Book On Shelves to strengthen relationships with distribution partners and industry contacts that continue to support its international growth strategy.The company's international outreach continued with its participation in the Geneva International Book Fair, where represented authors received exposure to a multilingual European audience. The event provided an opportunity to introduce titles to readers and publishing professionals from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds while further expanding the company's reach across European markets. For independent authors seeking international recognition, Geneva offered valuable visibility beyond domestic audiences.Frankfurt has since become a recurring destination for Book On Shelves. Widely recognized as the world's largest trade fair dedicated to books and publishing, the Frankfurt Book Fair has served as a central platform for the company's international activities. Book On Shelves attended the event in 2023, returned in 2024, and once again participated in 2025, using each appearance to present represented titles to international buyers, distributors, bookstore representatives, and publishing professionals. The recurring presence has enabled the company to strengthen existing relationships while exploring new partnerships that can support broader bookstore placement and distribution opportunities for independent authors.In addition to its participation in international book fairs, Book On Shelves organized an author signing event in 2025, providing one of its represented authors with an opportunity to meet readers face-to-face and build stronger connections with the literary community. Such events form part of the company's broader author marketing approach, which combines physical visibility with long-term promotional strategies designed to increase discoverability and reader engagement. Rather than viewing book fairs as standalone exhibitions, the company integrates them into wider campaigns that continue well after each event concludes.Throughout its international expansion, Book On Shelves has maintained a consistent philosophy centered on helping independent and self-published authors compete effectively in the global publishing marketplace. The company emphasizes accurate book metadata, professional catalog preparation, bookstore and library placement, direct engagement with distributors and retailers, and ongoing marketing support after titles become available. This approach is intended to ensure that authors receive not only initial exposure but also sustained opportunities for long-term visibility and sales growth.By combining distribution services with author branding, exhibition participation, media outreach, and reader engagement initiatives, Book On Shelves aims to bridge the gap between publication and commercial success. The company's participation in major international fairs has allowed represented authors to gain access to industry conversations that are often reserved for larger publishing houses, while also providing opportunities to establish relationships with booksellers, distributors, librarians, and publishing professionals across multiple countries.Looking ahead, Book On Shelves has confirmed that it will return to the London Book Fair in 2026, continuing the international strategy it began three years earlier. The company plans to showcase an expanded catalog of independent and self-published authors while strengthening relationships developed through previous appearances in Miami, London, Geneva, and Frankfurt. The upcoming event represents another step in the company's broader commitment to creating global opportunities for authors seeking to expand their reach beyond local and national markets.As Book On Shelves continues to grow its international footprint, the company remains focused on supporting authors through a combination of professional distribution services, strategic marketing, bookstore placement, and participation in globally recognized publishing events. Its continued presence at leading international book fairs reflects an ongoing effort to connect independent voices with readers and industry professionals worldwide while contributing to a more accessible and inclusive publishing landscape.Book On Shelves is a book distribution and author marketing company based in the United States, serving independent and self-published authors. The company provides bookstore and library placement, metadata optimization, consignment management, sell-through tracking, author branding, book signing coordination, exhibition and book fair placement, media outreach, and reader engagement services. By supporting authors throughout every stage of the publishing journey, Book On Shelves works to move books from manuscript to marketplace and from bookshelves into the hands of readers across the world.

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