Central Provident Fund 2026 Special Allocation Open for Withdrawal from Tomorrow – Eligible Elderly Persons Exempt from Formalities

MACAU, July 31 - The 2026 Special Allocation from the Budget Surplus under the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System will be open for withdrawal applications starting tomorrow (1 August). Elderly persons who have registered for automatic withdrawal and meet the eligibility criteria for automatic payment are not required to complete any formalities. Other eligible withdrawal applicants may submit their applications through the “Macao One Account” and other available channels.

Elderly persons who have registered for automatic withdrawal and meet the eligibility criteria for automatic payment are not required to complete any formalities; their payments will be automatically credited on 24 September to the bank accounts where their old-age or disability pensions are deposited. Persons aged 65 who have not been granted automatic payment, those under 65 who have been receiving disability pensions for more than one year, or those receiving the Special Disability Subsidy may submit withdrawal applications via “Macao One Account” or self-service kiosks in August; their payments will likewise be credited on 24 September to their bank accounts. Applications submitted in paper form in August or filed in September will result in payments being credited to the designated bank accounts no earlier than 27 October. In accordance with the law, each person may withdraw funds only twice per year.

The Social Security Fund reminds persons aged 65 who are receiving old-age or disability pensions but have not registered for automatic withdrawal that they may register at the same time as submitting this year’s withdrawal application. From the following year onward, if there is a Special Allocation from Budget Surplus and the person meets the eligibility criteria for automatic payment, no formalities are required, and the payments will be automatically credited to the bank accounts into which their old-age or disability pensions are deposited, thereby saving time and effort. Residents may at any time check via “Macao One Account” and the Social Security Fund’s dedicated webpage to confirm whether they have registered for automatic withdrawal and whether they meet the eligibility criteria for automatic payment for the year. They may also consult the Social Security Fund’s dedicated webpage or call 2853 2850 during office hours for information on the 2026 Special Allocation from Budget Surplus.