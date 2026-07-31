IAM organises flower exhibition and popular science activities to promote ecological conservation in celebration of National Ecology Day

MACAU, July 31 - To further implement the national policy of building ecological civilisation, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) actively implements and promotes the development philosophy of “harmony between humanity and nature” and endeavours to create a green and liveable city. As the National Ecology Day on 15 August approaches, IAM will set up a flower exhibition on the theme of “natural habitat” in the Venue for flower exhibition in Avenida da Praia, Taipa and organise a series of popular science activities, so as to promote the concept of ecological conservation and deepen the public’s understanding and care for the natural environment. The public are welcome to visit the exhibition and actively take part in the relevant activities.

15 August is National Ecology Day. To raise the society’s awareness of ecological civilisation and increase the importance the public attach to environmental protection, IAM will especially organise a flower exhibition on the theme of “natural habitat” in the Venue for flower exhibition in Avenida da Praia, Taipa from 15 August for promotion of the concept of protection and conservation of natural ecology to the public. Through the installation of multiple layers of nectar plants and butterfly-attracting plants which mimics the natural habitat of insects, butterflies and other insects are attracted to the flower exhibition in a display of ecological interaction. The integration of natural elements including crude wood, rattan and stone materials creates an ecological garden with interesting wild scenery. In the venue, panels with information about popular science are also installed, so that the public can deepen their understanding of habitat conservation in addition to appreciating the flower exhibition. The exhibition takes place from 15 August to 1 November. The public are welcome to visit the exhibition free of charge and experience the vitality in the habitat.

Furthermore, IAM will also organise a number of popular science educational activities from 14 to 16 August. These activities include “’Urban Butterfly Dance’ Thematic Talk”, “Ecological Guided Tour on Observation of Butterflies Dancing among Flowers”, “Ecological Exploration of Nocturnal Search for Amphibians and Reptiles”, “excursion activities” and “Full Contact with Seac Pai Van Ecology”, which are organised to let the public get in touch with and experience the natural ecology in Macao. The registration of these various activities has begun, and some activities are already full due to enthusiastic response. The details of the activities can be obtained by browsing the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo and the Macao Nature website www.iam.gov.mo/nature or by calling 2833 7676 and 2888 0087 for enquiries.

Meanwhile, a series of promotional and educational activities on popular science, such as obligatory tree planting, talks on ecology and night visits to wetlands, will be simultaneously organised in Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Please follow “Hengqin wetlands”WeChat official account for details.