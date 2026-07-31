Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for the first half of 2026
MACAU, July 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 90.4% in the first half of 2026, an uplift of 1.3 percentage points year-on-year. The rates for 5-star (93.8%) and 4-star hotels (87.4%) showed respective year-on-year growth of 1.4 percentage points and 4.3 percentage points, whereas the rate for 3-star hotels (84.4%) dropped by 1.0 percentage point.
Number of guests of hotel establishments went down by 1.1% year-on-year to 7,127,000 in the first half year; those from the Chinese mainland (5,214,000) and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (857,000) both decreased by 2.5%. Meanwhile, international guests (662,000) increased by 12.3% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (191,000), Thailand (54,000), India (48,000) and the USA (34,000) went up by 13.0%, 43.5%, 16.1% and 27.8% respectively, while those from Japan (45,000) and Malaysia (42,000) fell by 5.6% and 6.0% respectively.
In the first half year, number of inbound package tour visitors totalled 845,000, down by 12.6% year-on-year. Tour visitors from the Chinese mainland dropped by 16.7% year-on-year to 681,000.
In June 2026, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments was 85.8%, down by 2.6 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests decreased by 8.6% year-on-year to 1,095,000, of which international guests (94,000) rose by 3.0%. A total of 88,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded in June, a fall of 14.2% year-on-year.
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