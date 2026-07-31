External merchandise trade statistics for the first half of 2026

MACAU, July 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total value of merchandise exports increased by 24.0% year-on-year to MOP8.22 billion in the first half of 2026, of which values of re-exports (MOP7.40 billion) and domestic exports (MOP819 million) grew by 25.2% and 14.8% respectively. Total value of merchandise imports rose by 24.6% year-on-year to MOP74.33 billion. External merchandise trade totalled MOP82.55 billion in the first half year, and merchandise trade deficit amounted to MOP66.12 billion.

Analysed by destination, merchandise exports to the Chinese mainland (MOP896 million), the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong SAR) (MOP5.98 billion) and the European Union (MOP114 million) swelled by 152.5%, 20.8% and 21.0% respectively year-on-year in the first half year, whereas exports to the USA (MOP129 million) slid by 10.6%. Analysed by commodity, exports of Textiles & garments increased by 0.1% year-on-year to MOP718 million, while exports of Non-textiles expanded by 26.9% to MOP7.50 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland (MOP30.36 billion), the Hong Kong SAR (MOP5.26 billion) and the European Union (MOP17.98 billion) leapt by 70.5%, 61.0% and 0.7% respectively year-on-year in the first half year. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland (MOP11.49 billion) and the Hong Kong SAR (MOP59.54 billion) increased by 22.3% and 26.7% respectively year-on-year. In terms of commodity, imports of Consumer goods went up by 7.0% to MOP46.95 billion, of which imports of Gold jewellery (MOP8.11 billion) hiked by 49.2%, while imports of Food & beverages (MOP10.26 billion) shrank by 8.3%.

In June 2026, total merchandise exports grew by 32.7% year-on-year to MOP1.26 billion. Value of re-exports rose by 37.3% to MOP1.11 billion, of which re-exports of Diamond & diamond jewellery surged by 47.3%, while those of Articles for casino dropped by 10.2%. Value of domestic exports climbed by 7.7% to MOP159 million, of which domestic exports of Copper & articles thereof increased by 16.5%, while those of Pharmaceutical products & organic chemicals fell by 12.3%. Meanwhile, total merchandise imports went up by 24.4% year-on-year to MOP12.12 billion; imports of Gold jewellery and Mobile phones showed respective growth of 79.1% and 46.8%, whereas imports of Food & beverages reduced by 13.4%. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP10.85 billion in June.

In the second quarter of 2026, total value of merchandise exports (MOP4.04 billion) and merchandise imports (MOP37.32 billion) increased by 28.9% and 25.0% respectively year-on-year. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP33.28 billion.