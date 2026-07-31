Statistics on electronic payment transaction value for June 2026 - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade

MACAU, July 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction value (hereinafter referred to as transaction value) for restaurants & similar establishments in June 2026 edge down by 0.2% year-on-year, while that for retail trade increased by 7.3%. In the first half of 2026, the transaction values for these two industries showed respective growth of 1.7% and 15.6% year-on-year.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In June, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments dropped slightly by 0.2% year-on-year to MOP1.06 billion. Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops posted a 6.1% increase in their transaction value, while Chinese Restaurants recorded a 7.8% decrease. In the first half of 2026, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments rose by 1.7% year-on-year to MOP6.92 billion.

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

The transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP4.08 billion in June, up by 7.3% year-on-year. The transaction values for Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers (+40.8%) and Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers (+32.9%) registered notable year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the transaction value for retail trade amounted to MOP29.45 billion in the first half year, an increase of 15.6% year-on-year.

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in the Macao SAR.