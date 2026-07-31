Preliminary figures for gross domestic product for the first half of 2026

MACAU, July 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the economy of the Macao Special Administrative Region exhibited steady growth in the first half of 2026, driven by the continued expansion in exports of services resulting from a year-on-year increase in visitor arrivals. The preliminary figure for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) totalled MOP209.89 billion in the first half year, up by 3.7% year-on-year in real terms. The overall economic output corresponded to 89.1% of the total in the same period of 2019.

Analysed by major component, total exports of services increased by 7.2% year-on-year in the first half year, fuelled by a 9.0% rise in visitor arrivals. As regards domestic demand, private consumption expenditure grew by 2.8%, while government final consumption expenditure and gross fixed capital formation decreased by 0.2% and 9.4% respectively.

For the second quarter of 2026, the preliminary figure for GDP expanded by 0.3% year-on-year in real terms to MOP102.33 billion. The overall economic output corresponded to 87.9% of the total in the same period of 2019.