Employment survey for April - June 2026

MACAU, July 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the unemployment rate of local residents (2.4%) for April - June 2026 increased slightly by 0.1 percentage point from the previous period (March - May 2026). This was due to a rise in the number of new labour market entrants seeking their first job following the entry of fresh graduates. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate of local residents (2.3%) decreased by 0.1 percentage point.

Among the unemployed residents (7,100), the majority of those searching for a new job were previously engaged in Retail Trade and the Gaming sector. Besides, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job went up by 3.4 percentage points from the previous period to 12.7% of the unemployed residents. Among the underemployed residents (6,800), the majority were working in Business Activities and the Transport & Storage sector.

The general unemployment rate (1.9%) increased by 0.1 percentage point from the previous period, while the general underemployment rate (1.8%) decreased by 0.1 percentage point.

Median monthly employment earnings of employed residents and the employed population in the second quarter of 2026 were MOP20,500 and MOP18,000 respectively.

The methodology and statistical concepts for the Employment Survey (such as the definitions of unemployment and underemployment) are formulated based on the recommendations of the International Labour Organization. The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore residents of the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), as well as non-resident workers, who work in but live outside the Macao SAR are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 111,500 Macao SAR residents and non-resident workers worked in the Macao SAR but lived outside the territory during the reference period. The total labour force, consisting of these individuals and the labour force living in the Macao SAR (383,600), increased by 2,800 from the previous period to 495,100.