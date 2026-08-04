Meet LOBO Systems at 2026 NSC Safety Congress & Expo – Indianapolis, September 14-16: Control Your Work-at-Height Safety

Join LOBO Systems at NSC 2026 (Sept 14–16, Booth 3800) to see live demos of our reconfigurable access platform built for work-at-height safety.

We look forward to meeting safety professionals at NSC to demonstrate a safer way to work at height. When standard equipment fails, teams shouldn't compromise on safety or resort to improvised tools.” — Nick Ring - LOBO, Head of Global Partnerships

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meet LOBO Systems at 2026 NSC Safety Congress & Expo – Indianapolis, September 14-16: Control Your Work-at-Height SafetyHeading to NSC 2026 Safety Congress & Expo in Indianapolis? Stop by Booth 3800 to see LOBO Systems' tool-free access platforms in action! #WorkAtHeight #SafetyFirstJoin LOBO Systems at NSC 2026 (Sept 14–16, Booth 3800) to see live demos of our reconfigurable access platform built for work-at-height safety.The 2026 NSC Safety Congress & Expo is just around the corner, and the LOBO Systems team is heading out to meet our global partners and future enterprise clients face-to-face.We are thrilled to announce that our Managing Director, Robert Bokros, and our Head of Global Partnerships, Nick Ring, will be personally hosting attendees at the exhibition for the entire duration of the event, from September 14–16.Safe, Controlled Access When Standard Equipment FailsWhen conventional access equipment cannot safely reach a task, maintenance is delayed, putting pressure on teams to improvise with unsuitable equipment. LOBO Systems provides trained personnel with an engineered, reconfigurable alternative to safely build custom access around complex machinery and restricted areas.Engineered safety-first, the LOBO system features the patented LOBAND, allowing guardrails to be fitted anywhere on the platform regardless of the environment. Furthermore, LOBO’s Advanced Guardrail Method ensures trained personnel install both intermediate and top guardrails from below before ascending onto any platform.Owned. Controlled. Reconfigured. By You.As large-scale industrial and automated facilities face mounting pressure to balance strict safety compliance with rigid operational efficiency, traditional access methods fall short. LOBO Systems offers a fundamentally different approach, empowering organizations to Own the Solution with a flexible, reconfigurable, in-house work-at-height capability. Trusted globally by marquee brands including Amazon, DHL, and Rolls-Royce, LOBO’s patented tool-free modular platform system allows trained personnel to safely configure rock-solid access around complex machinery in minutes. By transitioning to LOBO, facilities reclaim total operational control, significantly reduce reliance on external scaffolding contractors, and minimize costly operational downtime on their own terms.Try the Live Equipment Setup at Booth 3800We are bringing the physical LOBO system directly to the exhibition floor. We will have a live, fully configured equipment display set up at our booth, giving you the perfect opportunity to:• Test the engineering quality, LOBAND guardrail flexibility, and rigid stability of the system firsthand.• See a demonstration of our Advanced Guardrail Method, showing how guardrails are safely installed from below before ascending.• Inspect the unique locking mechanisms that allow for tool-free, repeatable reconfiguration.• Discuss project layouts directly with Robert and Nick, to address any specific challenges you may face on site and how the LOBO system can be used to solve them.Event Details & Booth Location• Exhibition: 2026 NSC Safety Congress & Expo - Indiana Convention Center• LOBO Systems: Booth 3800 (find us near Entrance 3)• Dates: September 14–16Let Us Know You’re Coming!If you are attending the Expo stop by Booth 3800 and we can show you what the LOBO System is all about. Alternatively, if you have any specific facility access or design challenges you would like us to review ahead of time drop us an email at sales@lobosystems.com. Our expert team will analyze your layout beforehand and come up with a custom solution to walk through with you live at the booth.Can't Make It to the Show?If you are unable to attend in person, book a free 15-minute online demonstration. We will build a LOBO platform live, right in front of you, showing how your trained personnel can work faster and safer on-site.Book your slot now – Own the Solution: www.lobosystems.com

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