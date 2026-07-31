Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Strengthening Accessible Hospitality in Deira

“Achieving the CAC designation reflects our commitment to creating a more inclusive environment where every guest can enjoy a comfortable stay with the warmth of genuine Emirati hospitality.” ” — Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 2026 – The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This achievement recognizes the hotel’s commitment to strengthening accessibility, advancing staff training, and creating a more informed and supportive hospitality environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

As part of the certification process, at least 80% of Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai’s staff completed autism and sensory-sensitivity training through IBCCES. The training is designed to help hospitality professionals better understand autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities, while providing practical strategies for communication, guest support, and inclusive service delivery. The certification process also included an onsite review conducted by IBCCES to assess key guest areas and provide recommendations that support a more accessible and sensory-considerate experience.

“At Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai, we believe true hospitality means making every guest feel welcomed and valued. Achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects our commitment to creating a more inclusive environment where every guest can enjoy a comfortable stay with the warmth of genuine Emirati hospitality.”

Through the CAC designation, Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai continues to support a more accessible guest experience for families, business travelers, leisure guests, and visitors with varying needs. The certification provides staff with a shared foundation to better support guests across key touchpoints, including arrival, check-in, guest services, accommodations, dining, and on-property facilities.

The CAC designation reinforces Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai’s continued focus on professional development and accessible hospitality. By completing IBCCES training and certification, the hotel is better equipped to provide thoughtful service and support to autistic and sensory-sensitive guests throughout their stay.

“We are proud to recognize Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “Their commitment to staff training and accessible guest experiences reflects the meaningful steps hospitality organizations can take to help autistic individuals and sensory-sensitive guests feel more welcomed and supported.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai is now featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified locations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps individuals and families identify organizations that have completed IBCCES certification requirements.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Deira, Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai welcomes guests with the warmth of Arabian hospitality and the comfort of modern luxury. As a distinguished 5-star property featuring 311 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, we offer a haven for travelers seeking both convenience and indulgence, just minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Our prime location places you close to Dubai Creek, the historic Gold and Spice Souks, and the bustling commercial districts that define this dynamic city, making us the ideal base for business travelers and leisure guests alike. Whether you're arriving for a quick layover or settling in for an extended stay, our proximity to the airport ensures effortless connectivity without compromising on comfort.

At Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai, we believe every guest deserves a personalized experience. That's why we proudly welcome families with children and travelers with pets, creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels at home. Our dedicated team is committed to attentive, heartfelt service that reflects the true spirit of Emirati hospitality.

From thoughtfully designed accommodations to a range of on-site amenities, every detail at Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai is crafted with our guests' comfort in mind. We take pride in blending contemporary elegance with genuine warmth, ensuring that each stay — whether for business, leisure, or family adventure — is memorable for all the right reasons.

Discover a hotel where luxury meets accessibility, and where every guest, human or furry, is treated like royalty. Welcome to Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai — your home away from home in the heart of Dubai.

Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai is a 5-star hotel located in Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The property features 311 rooms and suites and is located minutes from Dubai International Airport, with nearby access to Dubai Creek, the Gold and Spice Souks, and Dubai’s commercial districts.

The hotel welcomes business travelers, leisure guests, families with children, and travelers with pets. Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai offers accommodations and on-site amenities designed to support guest comfort, convenience, and accessibility while reflecting the warmth of Arabian hospitality.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.