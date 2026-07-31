USACE celebrates advancement of the Indian River Lagoon South Restoration Project Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT PIERCE, Fla.-The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District along with the South Florida Water Management District, (SFWMD) celebrated the completion of construction on the Indian River Lagoon-South (IRL-South) C-23/C-24 Stormwater Treatment Restoration Project, marking two major milestones that advance the restoration of the St. Lucie Estuary and southern Indian River Lagoon.

"The Indian River Lagoon and the St. Lucie Estuary are more than just a simple body of water, they are the heart of South Florida’s natural heritage,” said Col. Brandon Bowman, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District commander.

“It is a pleasure to be here as we recognize an important milestone for the Indian River Lagoon–South Restoration Project and for the continued restoration of one of our nation’s most valuable estuarine ecosystems. The Indian River Lagoon and the St. Lucie Estuary are not only environmental treasures — they are critical to the quality of life, economy, and natural heritage of South Florida. These waters support thousands of species of plants and animals, provide significant recreational and economic value, and are deeply important to the communities that live and work here.”

The IRL-South Restoration Project now makes headway as major construction of the C-23/C-24 Stormwater Treatment Area transitions into operational maintenance and grow-in, while the Interim Pump Station advances into construction following its authorization and funding.

These milestones represent meaningful progress toward improving water quality, restoring habitat, and strengthening the long-term health of one of Florida's most important estuarine ecosystems.

The C-23/C-24 Stormwater Treatment Area, or STA, is designed to treat water from the Canal-23 and Canal-24 Basins.

It encompasses more than 2,500 acres which is almost equivalent to the approximately 3,000 acres protected under the North Fork St. Lucie River Aquatic Preserve.

Its purpose is to reduce the nutrients going to the St. Lucie River Estuary and the southern portion of the Indian River Lagoon.

The STA is a component of the Indian River Lagoon-South (IRL-South) project and part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP).

Together, the C-23/C-24 Basin features will:

Capture local run-off from the C-23 and C-24 basins, reducing the nutrients flowing to the St. Lucie River Estuary and the southern portion of the Indian River Lagoon,

Provide valuable open water, wetland, and upland habitat,

Include thousands of acre-feet of new water storage, and

Divert excess water from the basins, helping to rehydrate the floodplain of the north fork of the St. Lucie River and to moderate flows to the estuary and improving salinities.

The C-23/C-24 Stormwater Treatment Area includes:

Over 2,560 acres with 4,750 acre-feet of storage,

A total of 43,900 feet of perimeter levee and 13,200 feet of interior levee,

1 ungated culvert under CR-613 to connect the western and eastern STA cells,

19 individual culverts within the STA, and

An interim pump station will be built to maintain vegetation prior to the completion of the future North Reservoir.

“All of us want a healthy environment with abundant fish and wildlife. The C-23/C-24 features will help deliver exactly that,” said South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Executive Director Drew Bartlett. “The district prioritizes improving water quality across South Florida, and today’s C-23/C-24 STA milestone is another pivotal moment as we work to protect the St. Lucie River and the Indian River Lagoon. We’re going to keep up our momentum and continue to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite Everglades projects.”

When complete, the IRL-South Project will provide more than 130,000 acre-feet of additional water storage, approximately 9,000 acres of stormwater treatment areas, and nearly 90,000 acres of restored natural areas. These investments will help reduce nutrient loading, improve freshwater management, restore fish and wildlife habitat, and support the long-term ecological health of the St. Lucie Estuary and southern Indian River Lagoon for generations to come.

“This is a very big milestone, and I commend the entire USACE and SFWMD teams,” said Michael Drog, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, Project Manager for the Indian River Project.

For more news, updates and information visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District district’s website at www.saj.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at