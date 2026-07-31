Independent Inventor Dawn Awarded U.S. Patent for the Comfee Nap

A U.S. utility patent issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office recognizes a stroller accessory designed to support toddlers during naps.

Dawn saw a small but real everyday challenge for parents and designed a straightforward, thoughtful solution for it, and now holds a U.S. patent that protects what she built.” — Jessica Lane, Spokesperson, Patent Services USA

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA today announced that independent inventor Dawn has been issued a U.S. utility patent for her invention, the Comfee Nap. The patent, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, protects a stroller-compatible support accessory designed for use in the child and infant care category. For more information about this patent, including the patent number and additional details about the product, please contact Patent Services USA.Dawn developed the Comfee Nap to address a common situation familiar to any parent transporting a young child in a stroller: toddlers frequently fall asleep on the go, and the resulting head and neck position can be uncomfortable for the child and less than ideal from a support standpoint. The Comfee Nap is designed to give parents a practical option for making stroller naps more comfortable.Throughout the patent process, Patent Services USA coordinated the work on Dawn's behalf, while all legal drafting, filing, and prosecution were handled by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys in the company's network. Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not perform legal work itself."Dawn saw a small but real everyday challenge for parents and designed a straightforward, thoughtful solution for it and now holds a U.S. patent that protects what she built," said Jessica Lane, spokesperson for Patent Services USA. "The independent registered patent attorneys in our network prepared the application with care, and Dawn stayed engaged with the process from start to finish. The patent gives her a defined position from which to explore next steps for the Comfee Nap on her own timeline."With the patent now in hand, Dawn is considering options for bringing the Comfee Nap forward in the child and infant care category. Patent Services USA's independent affiliate licensing partners, who work on a contingency basis, may assist in identifying parties who could be interested in the product. Patent Services USA does not guarantee licensing outcomes; licensing timing, terms, and results depend on the specific counterparties and the specific negotiated agreement.Readers who would like additional information about the Comfee Nap, the patent, or the coordinated patent process that supported it may contact Patent Services USA directly through the channels listed below.About Patent Services USAPatent Services USA is a patent services coordination company based in Coconut Creek, Florida. The company coordinates the patent process for independent inventors, connecting them with independent registered U.S. patent attorneys who perform all legal work, and provides supporting deliverables around the coordinated engagement. Licensing support, when engaged, is provided through independent affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. More information is available at ownmyinvention.com.Media ContactJessica Lane, Media Relations, Patent Services USA Email: press@patentservicesusa.com Website: ownmyinvention.comDisclaimerPatent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice or legal opinions. All patent prosecution and legal work is performed exclusively by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys. Licensing support is provided through independent affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA does not guarantee patent grants, licensing outcomes, or commercial results. An issued patent protects the rights described in its claims but does not guarantee licensing success, revenue, or commercial adoption.This release was drafted with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by Patent Services USA staff prior to distribution.

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