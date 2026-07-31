THRONE Introduces THR002, a Multi-Peptide Cream for Puffiness, Fine Lines and Tired-Looking Eyes

New under-eye formulation reflects the company’s philosophy of ingredient synergy, cosmetic science, and purpose-driven product development.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- THRONE has introduced THR002, a new under-eye cream developed around the company’s formulation-first philosophy, emphasizing ingredient synergy, hydration, and everyday cosmetic concerns rather than marketing trends. The launch represents another step in THRONE’s broader mission to create thoughtfully designed skincare products that clearly define the role each formula serves within a daily routine.For many individuals, looking tired is not always a reflection of how much sleep they receive. Even after a full night’s rest, the delicate skin beneath the eyes can appear puffy, dehydrated, or marked by fine lines that contribute to the appearance of fatigue. Because the under-eye area is naturally thinner and more delicate than much of the rest of the face, it is often among the first areas where dryness and everyday environmental stress become visible.According to THRONE, those common cosmetic concerns became the starting point for developing THR002. Rather than selecting a single trending ingredient and building a product around it, the company began by identifying the cosmetic needs consumers experience most frequently before carefully choosing ingredients intended to work together as part of one complete formulation.“Our philosophy has always been that formulation comes before marketing,” the company said. “Every ingredient should have a purpose, and every product should begin by addressing a real cosmetic concern through thoughtful formulation.”The resulting formula combines multiple cosmetic ingredients selected for their complementary roles. Argireline and SNAP-8 are incorporated to help support the appearance of smoother-looking skin around the eyes, while GHK-Cu, also known as Copper Tripeptide-1, was selected for its use in cosmetic formulations designed to support smoother, firmer, and healthier-looking skin. Caffeine and Dipeptide-2 help address the appearance of puffiness, while hyaluronic acid supports surface hydration and a more supple-looking under-eye area. Rather than relying on any single ingredient, THRONE says the strength of THR002 comes from how each component supports the complete formulation.The company believes today’s skincare consumers are increasingly researching ingredient lists for themselves and want to understand not only what ingredients are included in a product, but why those ingredients were selected to work together. This shift has encouraged brands to place greater emphasis on formulation quality, transparency, and clearly defined product purposes instead of following short-term industry trends.That philosophy extends beyond a single product. Every formulation begins by identifying a specific cosmetic concern before determining the ingredients best suited to support that objective. Rather than expanding its catalog simply to introduce additional products, THRONE focuses on developing solutions that fit naturally into a straightforward skincare routine across its skincare, hair care, scalp care, and personal care collections.THR002 was intentionally developed for everyday cosmetic use and is designed to integrate easily into both morning and evening skincare routines. The formulation is intended for individuals seeking to improve the appearance of dryness, puffiness, fine lines, and tired-looking skin around the eyes through consistent cosmetic care. Individual results may vary.As consumer interest in ingredient education continues to grow, THRONE believes brands that clearly explain the purpose behind their formulations will be better positioned to earn long-term customer trust. Rather than emphasizing marketing language or isolated ingredients, the company remains focused on developing balanced formulations built around transparency, practical daily use, and clearly defined cosmetic objectives.About THRONETHRONE is a premium skincare and personal care company focused on developing formulation-first products built around ingredient transparency, practical daily use, and clearly defined cosmetic purposes. Founded by Tony Israel and Tanner Tattered, the company creates products designed to help consumers build simple, effective skincare routines through thoughtfully selected formulations that prioritize cosmetic performance and everyday usability.THR002 is a cosmetic product and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.Website: https://www.madebythrone.com/

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