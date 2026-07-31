BACK TO CAMPUS ALERT: The NYS Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Provides Scam Prevention and Dorm Safety Tips for Students Heading to Campus

Published July 30, 2026

Students Can Use These Simple but Effective Ways to Prevent Identity Theft and Avoid Scams and Other Safety Risks as They Start the New Academic Year

Secretary Mosley: “Whether students are heading back to campus for another school year, or are heading to campus for the first time, I encourage them and their families to review these tips so they can be safe, protect their personal information, and start the school year with confidence.”

As many students across New York State begin or return to college, vocational or graduate school programs, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is sharing targeted scam prevention and safety tips that can help them start the new academic year with confidence. New York State is home to nearly 300 higher education institutions– the second highest in the nation. Incoming students have many decisions to make as they enter a new school year, and while making choices independently is exciting, it can also present challenges and make students vulnerable to potential scams and other campus safety risks.

“The start of the academic year should be focused on learning, not figuring out how to recover from being scammed, misled or injured,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “Whether students are heading back to campus for another school year, or are heading to campus for the first time, I encourage them and their families to review these tips so they can be safe, protective of their personal information, all in an effort to start the school year with confidence.”

Doris B. González, Acting President of the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation said, “The FAFSA, TAP and all other NYS financial aid applications are completely free to complete. No one should be charging you a fee or promising guaranteed aid in exchange for personal information, that is a red flag. At HESC, we offer free events, trusted resources, and personalized guidance to help every student navigate the financial aid process with confidence. We encourage all students to visit the HESC website for reliable information and the support they need to make their college goals a reality. I also want to thank the Division of Consumer Protection for their continued commitment to raising awareness about these scams and helping students return to campus safely."

SCAM PREVENTION TIPS FOR HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENTS:

Common Scams Targeting Students:

Fake Scholarships, Grants or Loans: The primary application for financial aid is the FAFSA form and it’s completely free. Visit FAFSA’s government website directly or New York’s Higher Education Services Corporation website, which provides additional information on financial aid options. FAFSA does not pre-approve loans, so be wary of anyone who offers guarantees or pre-approvals for FAFSA-related loans or grants as this may be a scam.

The primary application for financial aid is the FAFSA form and it’s completely free. Visit FAFSA’s government website directly or New York’s Higher Education Services Corporation website, which provides additional information on financial aid options. FAFSA does not pre-approve loans, so be wary of anyone who offers guarantees or pre-approvals for FAFSA-related loans or grants as this may be a scam. Unpaid Tuition Scam: Ignore calls, texts and emails claiming that you’ll be dropped from all classes unless you pay tuition immediately. Always call the school bursar’s office directly to verify your account status. Schools generally send an invoice to alert students of account status.

Ignore calls, texts and emails claiming that you’ll be dropped from all classes unless you pay tuition immediately. Always call the school bursar’s office directly to verify your account status. Schools generally send an invoice to alert students of account status. Fake Employment or Internship Offers: Scammers can target returning students looking for a new part-time job or internship opportunity. The 2025 IC3 Report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation warns that AI fraud is growing in employment scams. Scammers may offer unsolicited job opportunities in an effort to obtain personal information or install malware to access your device. Never pay an upfront fee to move forward in an interview process and do not provide personal information, such as your social security number, before verifying the legitimacy of the employer and job opportunity. Be cautious if your only contact is by text or email or if you are asked to install software for a video interview. Make sure that the employer is legitimate by contacting the company through an official channel and that the request for your personal information is necessary, especially if the request is made before a detailed employment offer has been extended.

Scammers can target returning students looking for a new part-time job or internship opportunity. The 2025 IC3 Report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation warns that AI fraud is growing in employment scams. Scammers may offer unsolicited job opportunities in an effort to obtain personal information or install malware to access your device. Never pay an upfront fee to move forward in an interview process and do not provide personal information, such as your social security number, before verifying the legitimacy of the employer and job opportunity. Be cautious if your only contact is by text or email or if you are asked to install software for a video interview. Make sure that the employer is legitimate by contacting the company through an official channel and that the request for your personal information is necessary, especially if the request is made before a detailed employment offer has been extended. Buying Books Online: Scam artists set up fake websites and offer great deals on expensive textbooks but never deliver, leaving the student out of cash and without a textbook. Before you buy, do your research and confirm it’s a reputable source. Pay attention to contact information and return policies. Legitimate sites provide a physical address and working phone number in the contact section. To learn more, check out our consumer alert on how to shop safely and avoid AI-generated fraud and scams online.

Scam artists set up fake websites and offer great deals on expensive textbooks but never deliver, leaving the student out of cash and without a textbook. Before you buy, do your research and confirm it’s a reputable source. Pay attention to contact information and return policies. Legitimate sites provide a physical address and working phone number in the contact section. To learn more, check out our consumer alert on how to shop safely and avoid AI-generated fraud and scams online. Roommate/Rental Scam: Scammers may pose as an individual selling or renting a property or as someone working on behalf of a property owner. Potential renters are solicited for money in exchange for a promise that the home will be shown or rented upon completion of payment. The scam is realized when there is no property for rent, or the property is already occupied. To avoid this scam, review our guide on how to Navigate Rental Scams.

Scammers may pose as an individual selling or renting a property or as someone working on behalf of a property owner. Potential renters are solicited for money in exchange for a promise that the home will be shown or rented upon completion of payment. The scam is realized when there is no property for rent, or the property is already occupied. To avoid this scam, review our guide on how to Navigate Rental Scams. Credit Cards: If applying for a credit card for the first time, do your own research. Students are often targeted with misleading credit card offers that could be a veiled attempt at identity theft or may charge exorbitant annual fees and interest rates. Be careful with unsolicited offers. Learn more about how to assess and use credit cards with resources from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

If applying for a credit card for the first time, do your own research. Students are often targeted with misleading credit card offers that could be a veiled attempt at identity theft or may charge exorbitant annual fees and interest rates. Be careful with unsolicited offers. Learn more about how to assess and use credit cards with resources from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Fake Social Media Stores: Scammers can pose as small businesses selling trendy products. Many times, they advertise “clearance” or “going out of business” sales at deep discounts, only to send a low-quality, counterfeit good or run with your money. Avoid making purchases directly through a social media page and always make sure you are on a business’s official website to make purchases.

Protect Yourself from Identity theft:

Understand the consequences: Criminals can use your personal information to build a fake identity and open new accounts or loans under your name. Restoring credit and correcting false information can be a costly and lengthy process so it’s best to prevent it before it happens. Higher education students are at risk of identity theft, but you can minimize these risks by protecting yourself and keeping your information private.

Criminals can use your personal information to build a fake identity and open new accounts or loans under your name. Restoring credit and correcting false information can be a costly and lengthy process so it’s best to prevent it before it happens. Higher education students are at risk of identity theft, but you can minimize these risks by protecting yourself and keeping your information private. Keep all personally identifiable information private: Whether it’s in a dorm room, online or in any social situation, keep all information and documents containing personal information private and securely guarded. Personally identifiable information is information that, when used alone or with other relevant data, can identify a person. Remember to always keep a close hold on your social security number (SSN) and ask why it’s needed before deciding to share it. Often organizations include the SSN request as a formality, and it may not be mandatory. Ask if you can use a different kind of identifier. Personal documents, checkbooks, credit card statements and other personal papers should always be locked securely. When searching for and applying for student loans or other applications for financial aid, never share personal information by phone or internet unless you have initiated contact and have validated the legitimacy of the financial aid source. Shred pre-approved credit card offers and bills before disposing of them.

Whether it’s in a dorm room, online or in any social situation, keep all information and documents containing personal information private and securely guarded. Personally identifiable information is information that, when used alone or with other relevant data, can identify a person.

Practice Digital Safety:

AI is changing the game on campus. A scammer may pretend to be your roommate asking for money for an emergency or parent asking for information. Pick a “safe-word” or “secret code” only you and your trusted people know. If you call for money, trusted people ask for the code.

If you choose to use AI chatbots or any AI tool, never provide personal information including your social security number, name, date of birth, student ID, or .edu login.

Social media is a great way to connect with friends or catch up with the latest viral trend but always remember to guard your personal information. Social media posts often reveal sensitive information unintentionally. Cybercriminals look for content that can reveal answers to security questions used to reset passwords, making accounts vulnerable to identity theft.

Be wary of free music, games or apps. Free downloads may come with a price – your data. Many free apps, music and games are also tainted with keystroke logging malware. Review the privacy disclosures of apps in your device’s app store before you download and never download apps or files from unknown sources.

Monitor privacy settings on all online accounts. Regularly review default privacy and security settings and see if there are ways you can further protect your account.

Before you get rid of your old laptop or smartphone, protect your data so it doesn’t end up in the hands of an identity thief. For tips on how to protect your data before getting rid of your devices, please see information from this Federal Trade Commission article.

Use payment apps wisely. Payment apps are often a preferred payment method for scammers, and the companies are not required to recover or reimburse funds lost to fraud. See the Division’s consumer alert on payment apps for more information.

College Dormitory Safety:

Keep safety precautions in mind if you are living on campus, especially if you are a first-time residential student. Fires are one of the biggest hazards; the National Fire Protection Association reports that fire departments responded to over 3,000 fires at dormitories, sororities, fraternities and other related structures from 2018-2022. Be sure to check your dormitory for fire and other hazards, and have the following information handy: