Logo for HEYI ELECTRICAL

Exploring Reliable Manufacturers Providing Current Transformer Solutions for Power Monitoring and Electrical Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 29, 2026—The global current transformer market, valued at approximately USD 2.63 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. The Asia Pacific region accounted for an estimated 40.15% of revenue in 2025, reflecting the region's dominance in manufacturing and deployment. As smart grids, EV charging infrastructure, and renewable energy projects drive demand for precision power measurement, Chinese manufacturers have strengthened their position in both domestic and export markets. This report profiles five reputable current transformer manufacturers in China that offer a breadth of products—from split-core CTs to revenue-grade metering solutions—catering to global utilities, system integrators, and OEMs.1. WENZHOU HEYI ELECTRICAL CO.,LTD (HEYI ELECTRICAL)Overview: Established in 2012, WENZHOU HEYI ELECTRICAL CO.,LTD is a manufacturer of current transformers, current sensors, shunts, digital energy meters, and current transmitters. The company operates a 10,000 m² factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, with 56 employees and an annual output exceeding 356,000 units. Approximately 95% of its products are exported to markets including Southeast Asia, South Korea, Europe, South America, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, and North America.More information about its current transformer solutions and product portfolio is available through its official website, www.heyiele.com Product Portfolio: HEYI offers a comprehensive range of current transformers covering split-core (KCT, KCD, DP/HK), solid-core (MSQ, CP, SDH, DX/DM), mini/PCB mount, clamp, Rogowski coil (FRC), leakage current sensors (HYCA), three-phase CTs (DASN), outdoor waterproof CTs (OCT), and revenue-grade billing CTs (RECT). Many products are customizable in terms of ratio, output, accuracy class, housing material, and lead wire configuration.Certifications & Compliance: HEYI holds ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, CE-LVD/EMC per IEC 61869-2, UKCA, RoHS, and has obtained TÜV SÜD and TÜV Rheinland certifications for specific products. The KCT split-core CT, for instance, is CE and UKCA certified for EU and UK markets. The RECT revenue-grade CT complies with IEEE C57.13 and has undergone type testing.Key Strengths: The company emphasizes R&D with a 5-engineer team and offers OEM/ODM services with MOQ as low as 1 unit. Lead times range from 3 to 30 days, and monthly capacity reaches 20,000 units. HEYI supplies to global clients including Siemens, Schneider Electric, LG, Samsung, and SoftBank, and its CTs are deployed in metro lines (Beijing/Hangzhou), utility substations, EV chargers, and solar inverters.2. Jiangyin Spark Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.Based in Jiangyin, Jiangsu, Spark Electronic specializes in split-core current transformers designed for energy monitoring retrofits and smart building applications. The company's product line includes clamp-on CTs with small form factors suitable for crowded electrical panels. Spark Electronic is recognized in the domestic retrofit market for its ease-of-installation designs and competitive pricing, serving integrators and facility managers who require quick deployment in existing infrastructure.3. Shanghai Pinyan Measurement & Control Technology Co., Ltd.Shanghai Pinyan focuses on high-accuracy current sensing solutions for power monitoring and industrial control. The company offers a range of solid-core and split-core CTs with analog and digital outputs, including RS485 and 4-20 mA transmitters. Their products are commonly paired with power meters and PLC systems in manufacturing facilities and commercial buildings. Pinyan has built a reputation for precise measurement in critical power quality applications.4. Zhejiang Juge Electric Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Juge Electric, headquartered in Yueqing, is known for its wide selection of energy-metering current transformers, including ring-type, busbar, and three-phase CTs. The company maintains a strong presence in the domestic electric meter OEM market and exports to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Juge's CTs are often used as integral components in prepaid and smart energy meters, benefiting from cost-efficient manufacturing and standardized designs.5. Ningbo Taifengyuan Electric Co., Ltd.Ningbo Taifengyuan specializes in customized current transformers for niche applications such as EV charging piles, solar inverters, and railway signaling. The company offers low-volume, high-mix production with flexible engineering support. Taifengyuan's products include leakage current sensors and zero-phase CTs, and the company has obtained CE and RoHS certifications for its core exports to Europe.Market OutlookThe growing demand for revenue-grade and communication-enabled CTs will continue to shape the competitive landscape. Chinese manufacturers are increasingly investing in certification (CE, UKCA, TÜV) and smart features (RS485, Modbus) to meet international standards. Buyers evaluating current transformer suppliers should prioritize product certification, customization capability, and after-sales technical support. HEYI, with its diversified portfolio and international client base, represents a strong option for those seeking a single-source partner for precision current measurement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.