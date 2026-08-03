UncannyCS to Help European Food and Beverage Companies Improve Traceability at Odoo Experience 2026

Uncanny Consulting Services LLP Odoo Experience 2026 Uncanny Consulting Services LLP Logo

Six UncannyCS experts will be present at Booth E1 throughout the three-day event to discuss batch tracking, expiry control, and connected Odoo operations.

Connected batch, expiry and delivery records help food businesses trace products faster, reduce waste and respond confidently to quality concerns.” — Ankit Guary

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six UncannyCS experts will be at Booth E1 throughout the event to discuss batch tracking, expiry control, and connected Odoo operations.Uncanny Consulting Services LLP, known as UncannyCS, will address food traceability when it exhibits at Odoo Experience 2026 , helping European companies examine how products are tracked from suppliers through production, storage, and delivery.Odoo Experience 2026 will take place from September 24 to 26 at Brussels Expo in Belgium. Six UncannyCS experts will be available at Booth E1 throughout all three days to meet food manufacturers, beverage producers and distributors.The team will discuss how businesses record supplier lots, production batches, expiry dates, quality checks, warehouse movements and customer deliveries. It will help visitors identify information that is missing, duplicated or stored in disconnected systems.Why Traceability Matters in EuropeFoodDrinkEurope’s 2026 report, based on Eurostat’s 2023 structural data, states that the EU food and drink industry generated €1.523 trillion in turnover and employed 4.8 million people. It included nearly 309,000 companies.Article 18 of the EU General Food Law requires traceability through food production, processing and distribution. Businesses must identify their suppliers and the other businesses that received their products. These records must be available to authorities when requested.Traceability can break when departments record the same product differently. A warehouse may capture a supplier lot while production creates a separate batch record. Quality results may remain on paper, while expiry details may not be used during stock selection.When ingredients are combined, batches are reworked, or products move between warehouses, a company may struggle to establish which products contain a particular ingredient lot, where affected stock is held, and which customers received it.Eurostat reported that the EU generated 58.2 million tonnes of food waste in 2023. Food processing and manufacturing accounted for approximately 19%, or slightly less than 11 million tonnes. Incomplete expiry information, excess production, and unsuitable stock rotation can contribute to avoidable losses, although they are not the only causes of manufacturing waste.How UncannyCS Helps Connect the RecordsUncannyCS begins an Odoo food and beverage project by mapping how ingredients and products move through purchasing, receipt, production, quality checks, storage, sales, and dispatch. The team then identifies where records become incomplete or disconnected.Depending on the business, the work may include:Linking supplier lots to purchase receipts.Recording ingredient lots consumed during production.Connecting finished batches with production and delivery records.Configuring expiry and alert dates and appropriate First Expired, First Out rules.Adding quality checks during receipt, production, packaging or dispatch.Connecting Odoo with websites, warehouses, carriers or logistics providers.Creating reports for batch, stock and delivery information.Odoo supports lot tracking, traceability reports, expiry management, First Expired, First Out stock selection, quality checks and quality alerts. The configuration depends on the company’s products, locations, duties and working practices.Software alone does not certify a food business as compliant with EU law. The business remains responsible for its products, procedures and legal obligations. UncannyCS configures systems and records that can support those procedures.More information about UncannyCS’s food and beverage ERP solutions is available on the company’s industry page.Experience with Food ManufacturingIn a published project for UK-based food manufacturer and distributor NAH Foods , UncannyCS addressed separate procurement, inventory and production records. The work included centralized purchasing, batch and expiry-aware inventory, production planning, recipes and bills of materials, lot tracking and custom reports.“An ERP conversation is more useful when it starts with what is going wrong today, not with a long list of features,” said Ankit Gauri, CEO and Founder of UncannyCS.At Odoo Experience 2026, conversations at Booth E1 will follow the same approach. The team will start with the visitor’s process and discuss whether Odoo is suitable, whether an existing implementation needs correction, or whether another system should be connected instead of replaced.Meet Six UncannyCS Experts at Booth E1The attending team will cover leadership, technology, Odoo delivery, project delivery, sales and business growth. Visitors can discuss ingredient traceability, expiry control, recall preparation, multi-warehouse inventory, production, quality records, Odoo migration, and third-party connections.Event: Odoo Experience 2026Dates: September 24–26, 2026Venue: Brussels Expo, BelgiumUncannyCS exhibition booth: E1Availability: Throughout all three event daysAbout UncannyCSUncannyCS is associated with Uncanny Consulting Services LLP in India and Uncanny Consulting Services FZC in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE entity is listed by Odoo as a Silver Partner. The company provides Odoo consulting, implementation, migration, customization, integration, and support to organizations in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States.Media ContactUncanny Consulting Services LLPUncannyCS Teamhello@uncannycs.com+1 4695455868

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