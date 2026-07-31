Roger Spitz Headline Keynote @ Cloudflare Trust Forward Summit (San Francisco, 2026) Roger Spitz - World's Top 30 Professional Futurists (Global Gurus) Roger Spitz Headline Keynote MIT Technology Review EmTech (São Paulo) METARUPTIONS - 2026 Word of the Year (Disruptive Futures Institute) TV Interview - Roger Spitz (London)

From Meta and Cloudflare to RIMS and Chile’s Board Directors Summit, Demand for Spitz’s AI, Quantum & Metaruptions Keynotes Extends Globally into 2027

Audiences no longer pretend the future can be predicted. They want the agency to shape it. That shift - from forecasts to frameworks - will define demand for foresight for the rest of the decade.” — Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disruptive Futures Institute (DFI) today reported rising demand for keynotes by its Chair, Roger Spitz, across 2026 and 2027, alongside a run of independent rankings and top speaker-guide listings over the year. Spitz coined the term Metaruptions, and his AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) is applied by boards and institutions globally navigating systemic disruption.

Metaruptions was coined in 2019, its foundations published in the Journal of Futures Studies in 2020, and the concept codified across five bestselling books through 2024. What 2026 marks is an inflection: the world is catching up to Metaruptions themselves, while demand for Spitz’s keynotes (grounded in a decade of foundational foresight work) already extends well into 2027.

Roger Spitz has developed several widely adopted frameworks for the nonlinear, complex, and unpredictable era — Metaruptions, the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), the Law of Inaction, and Techistentialism — now adopted by boards and institutions globally. His work spans strategic foresight, anticipatory leadership, and AI governance, and he is ranked among the world’s leading futurist keynote speakers on disruption, foresight, and artificial intelligence by Global Gurus and leading speaker bureaus.

AI KEYNOTE SPEAKER DEMAND IN 2026: FROM SILICON VALLEY TO SIX CONTINENTS

In the first half of 2026 alone, Spitz delivered keynotes worldwide including at Meta’s Conversations 2026 in London, RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco, Cloudflare’s Trust Forward Summit, the World Economic Forum in Geneva, the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in London, MIT Technology Review in Brazil, and Caterpillar in Chicago. June 2026 was the busiest month of his career with 15 keynotes across a dozen cities in the US, UK, and Europe. Over 50 keynotes are already scheduled for the year.

The second half extends across the Americas and Europe. In November 2026, Spitz headlines keynotes as part of his “Uncertainty Special Edition” global speaking tour at the 5th Anniversary Board Directors Summit of Chile’s Instituto de Directores (IdDC) in Santiago - applying anticipatory governance to boards navigating AI and unpredictability - and keynotes the RIMS ERM Conference in Columbus, Ohio, the Risk and Insurance Management Society’s flagship enterprise risk management event.

Confirmed 2026-2027 keynote engagements and speaking demand now span Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and North America across technology, innovation, and disruption - from Bengaluru and Singapore to São Paulo, Santiago, Dubai, and the financial capitals of Europe.

BUILT FOR THE DECADE, NOT THE YEAR

The demand is structured to outlast the news cycle. Spitz’s 2026–2027 keynote platforms - the Visionary Trilogy (the Mindset, Intelligence, and Leadership Shifts), the “Futures of…” Frontier Series, and the Strategic Imperatives special editions on Uncertainty and Instability - are designed around conditions that define the balance of the decade: pervasive AI, quantum, geopolitical fragmentation, and the collapse of predictability. Engagements and inquiries are already extending into 2027, spanning leading corporations, sovereign wealth funds, global technology platforms, financial institutions, innovation and disruption summits.

“The conditions driving this demand are not a 2026 phenomenon,” said Spitz. “Metaruptions are the operating environment for the rest of the decade. The organizations booking foresight now are the ones preparing to lead through it.”

INDEPENDENT RECOGNITION: RANKINGS, GUIDES, AND CURATION

Independent assessments corroborate the stage demand. Spitz ranks #15 in Global Gurus’ World’s Top 30 Futurist Professionals for 2026 - a data-driven assessment weighing public opinion, originality, impact, and publication reach - and has been ranked the #1 futurist keynote speaker for disruption, foresight, and artificial intelligence by leading agencies, media, and industry guides. Bureau rankings include The Motivational Speakers Agency (“The Top Ranked Futurist Speakers Shaping the Future,” ranked #3 with score 9.8/10), The Speakers Agency (“The World’s 10 Best Futurist Speakers”), and Champions Speakers Agency (“World Leading Futurist Speakers Trending in 2026 - Official List”). Global Gurus also selected Spitz and the Disruptive Futures Institute for its Top 30 Global Gurus Training Programs and Keynotes to Manifest Real Change for 2026, featuring the Disruptive Futures Institute’s keynote and executive education platform, “No Playbook for the Unpredictable: Stop Predicting. Start Shaping.”

The institutional recognition extends to AI. The Disruptive Futures Institute was named to Thinkers360’s 2026 Annual Ranking of the 50 Thought Leading Companies on Artificial Intelligence - alongside Tata Consultancy Services, Mastercard, Orange Business, and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford - recognition of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s AI research and executive education moving from frameworks into boardroom practice.

The curated guides tell the same story from the buyer’s side. Speakers Associates featured Spitz in its 2026 buyer’s guide to AI keynote speakers, in the section on “AI Strategy and the Board Agenda” alongside Cassie Kozyrkov and Daniel Susskind - the section for speakers who work with executive committees and boards making capital allocation and strategy decisions about AI. Chartwell Speakers spotlighted Spitz among its leading AI & Emerging Tech speakers in the same period, and Socialnomics’ 2026 guide “Who Are the Best Futurist Speakers Right Now?” featured Spitz among its highly curated list, alongside Peter Diamandis and Scott Galloway.

THE QUANTUM METARUPTION: WHERE DEMAND IS HEADING NEXT

One of the clearest forward signals of 2027 comes from quantum. Boards, venture investors, and governance audiences are increasingly requesting Spitz’s keynote “The Quantum Metaruption: AI, Cyber Convergence, and the Antifragile Leadership Shift” - part of the “Futures of…” Frontier Series spanning algorithmic intelligence, quantum horizons, synthetic biology, the next energy supercycle, and the new space economy.

The pull is not technical curiosity. It is anticipatory leadership. As Spitz puts it: “The breach has occurred; the decryption is simply pending.” Under a “store now, decrypt later” reality, data encrypted today may be readable within a five-to-ten-year window - reframing post-quantum readiness as a present-tense fiduciary question rather than a future IT project.

METARUPTIONS AND AAA: THE VOCABULARY OF THE ERA

Running alongside this demand is the growing institutional adoption. Metaruptions - coined by Spitz in 2019 - was designated a Word of the Year for 2026 by a Forbes contributor (since translated by Forbes Japan), frames the 2026 Futures Toolkit of the International Training Centre of the UN’s International Labour Organization (ITCILO), and now circulates in Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German and Korean media. The professions are engaging with the term as they confront their own futures - from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries to the Institute of Chartered Accountants and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers - while the AAA Framework anchors executive programs and board sessions.

THE PRACTITIONER BEHIND THE DEMAND

Spitz is a Silicon Valley venture capital investor (Berkeley SkyDeck, Vektor Partners) backing AI and deep-tech startups; a former Global Head of Technology M&A who advised on over $25 billion in transactions; and an advisor to boards from startups to Fortune 500 companies. He is a member of the World Economic Forum’s AI Global Alliance and Global Foresight Network, and an AI columnist for MIT Technology Review Brasil. The frameworks he developed and speaks about are continuously field-tested against real capital allocation and boardroom decisions.

For media inquiries and interviews: media@disruptivefutures.org

For speaking inquiries, or to view Roger Spitz’s speaker reel and book a keynote: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

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APPENDIX: MEDIA BRIEFING NOTES FOR EDITORS

This briefing pack from Roger Spitz and the Disruptive Futures Institute’s body of work provides contextual materials and references for editors and partners covering the 2026-2027 keynote themes, independent recognition, and the Metaruptions, AAA Frameworks, and the Law of Inaction.

2026 STAGES: A SELECTED VIEW

The first half of 2026 illustrates the range rather than the full calendar. Among the stages: Meta’s Conversations 2026 in London, RSA Conference and Cloudflare’s Trust Forward Summit in San Francisco, and the World Economic Forum in Geneva - where Spitz featured as one of the two experts in the studio session “Deciding Under Disruption: Turning Foresight into Action,” recorded for the Forum’s global digital broadcast, and delivered his talk “Being AAA in Unconventional Times: Zen Wisdom, Agency & the Law of Inaction.” The same period carried him to the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) in London, MIT Technology Review’s EmTech in Brazil, Caterpillar in Chicago, and across India, including the Institute of Directors. June 2026 alone brought 15 keynotes across a dozen US, UK, and European cities - the busiest month of Spitz’s career.

The second half extends the pattern, with confirmed engagements continuing across the United States, Canada, Latin America, UK, and Europe - centered on Spitz’s core keynote themes of anticipatory leadership for boards, the future of risk and finance, AI and decision-making under deep uncertainty, as well as emerging technologies and disruption. Among them: the keynote at the 5th Anniversary Board Directors Summit of Chile’s Instituto de Directores (IdDC) in Santiago on November 12, 2026, and the keynote at the RIMS ERM Conference in Columbus, Ohio, on November 19-20, 2026 - the Risk and Insurance Management Society’s flagship event.

Financial-sector stages have included AXA, BMO, BNP Paribas, NASDAQ, Euronext, Temasek, KPMG, Porto Seguro, Reuters, Risk.Net, TMT Finance, and the CERA Global Risk Management Association. Signature keynote: “Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability,” within the “UNCERTAINTY” Special Edition series.

DEMAND OUTLOOK: 2027 AND THE BALANCE OF THE DECADE

Spitz’s 2026-2027 keynote platforms are structured around the systemic conditions of the decade rather than the themes of a single year: the Visionary Trilogy (the Mindset, Intelligence, and Leadership Shifts); the “Futures of…” Frontier Series (algorithmic intelligence, quantum horizons, synthetic biology, the next energy supercycle, and the new space economy); the Strategic Imperatives special editions on Uncertainty and Instability (unpredictability, geopolitics, global disorder).

Engagements and inquiries are already extending into 2027 across sovereign wealth funds, global technology platforms, financial institutions, governance institutes, and policy councils.

KEY FACTS

SELECTED 2026 RECOGNITION: RANKINGS, GUIDES & CURATION

• Global Gurus (2026) - individual ranking: #15 in the World’s Top 30 Futurist Professionals, placing Spitz among a cohort including Ray Kurzweil, Peter Diamandis, and Michio Kaku.

• Global Gurus (2026) - programs & keynotes: Roger Spitz and the Disruptive Futures Institute selected for the Top 30 Global Gurus Training Programs and Keynotes to Manifest Real Change.

• Thinkers360 (2026) - AI institutional ranking: Disruptive Futures Institute named in the 2026 Annual Ranking: 50 Thought Leading Companies on Artificial Intelligence - alongside Tata Consultancy Services, Mastercard, ServiceNow, Orange Business, and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

• Thinkers360 (2026) - further recognition: Disruptive Futures Institute also named to the Top 50 Thought Leading Companies on Innovation and Top 10 globally in Education. Spitz individually recognized as a Top Voice globally and in North America; among the leading thought leaders in Artificial Intelligence, AI Ethics, AI Governance; Management Leadership, and National Security. Spitz was also awarded the Elite Expert Certification for Leadership.

• Speakers Associates (2026): Featured in the 2026 buyer’s guide to AI keynote speakers, “AI Strategy and the Board Agenda” section, alongside Cassie Kozyrkov and Daniel Susskind.

• Chartwell Speakers (2026): Spotlighted among Chartwell’s leading AI & Emerging Tech speakers helping audiences navigate the technologies shaping our future.

• Socialnomics (2026): Featured in “Who Are the Best Futurist Speakers Right Now? (2026 Guide),” March 2026, alongside Peter Diamandis and Scott Galloway.

• London Speaker Bureau: “Roger Spitz is the leading authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and the future of decision-making.”

• Bureau and platform rankings: Ranked the #1 futurist keynote speaker for disruption, foresight, and artificial intelligence by leading agencies, media, and international platforms. Recent bureau rankings include The Motivational Speakers Agency (“The Top Ranked Futurist Speakers Shaping the Future,” ranked #3 with score 9.8/10, and “The Official Top 12 Technology Futurism Keynote Speakers to Hire”), The Speakers Agency (“The World’s 10 Best Futurist Speakers”), and Champions Speakers Agency (“World Leading Futurist Speakers Trending in 2026 — Official List”). Named one of the world’s most influential Futurism & Trends speakers by European Business Magazine. Recognized across London Speaker Bureau, Kruger Cowne, APB Speakers, AAE Speakers, PepTalk, Talklab Palestras, The Cyber Security Speakers Agency, and Celebrity Talent International.

QUANTUM COMPUTING KEYNOTE TOPICS SPOTLIGHT: THE QUANTUM METARUPTION KEYNOTE

“The Quantum Metaruption: AI, Cyber Convergence, and the Antifragile Leadership Shift” - part of the “Futures of…” Frontier Series.

Demand for this keynote reflects a 2026-2027 shift: quantum has moved from the research lab to the board agenda. Sophisticated actors are already operating on a “store now, decrypt later” basis, rendering today’s encrypted data retroactively vulnerable the moment meaningful quantum capability arrives. The keynote reframes the challenge for CEOs and boards from perimeter defense to autonomic resilience - and from isolated technology adoption to a leadership question: redesigning the human-AI “new Org Chart,” building epistemic security into governance, and treating the convergence of AI, cyber, and quantum as an architecture of value creation rather than only cascading risk. It draws on the Disruptive Futures Institute’s Technology Foresight Convergence work, the AAA Framework, and the Law of Inaction.

WHAT ARE METARUPTIONS? FROM COINAGE TO GLOBAL LEXICON

Coined by Roger Spitz in 2019, the prescient term Metaruptions describes a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions generating widespread, self-perpetuating effects that extend far beyond their initial domains - including shifts in the very notion of disruption itself. They are value-neutral: breakdown or breakthrough depends on agency, mindset, preparation, and response.

The conceptual foundations were first published in Spitz’s seminal “The Future of Strategic Decision-Making” (Journal of Futures Studies, July 2020), then formally codified across the four-volume The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption (Disruptive Futures Institute, 2022–2023) and Disrupt With Impact (Kogan Page, 2024).

WHAT IS THE AAA FRAMEWORK?

Spitz’s AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), introduced in his 2020 Journal of Futures Studies paper, equips organizations to be future-prepared amid compounding systemic shocks: Antifragile - building systems that gain strength from volatility and disorder; Anticipatory - scanning weak signals, questioning assumptions, and preparing for multiple futures; Agility - bridging long-term vision with real-time decisions. The AAA Framework has been adopted internationally, including case studies and citations in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, geopolitical, and military strategy literature.

WHAT IS SPITZ’s LAW OF INACTION?

The Law of Inaction, developed by Roger Spitz, holds that inaction is never neutral: every silence is a decision whose costs and forgone opportunities compound over time. Its eight interconnected principles describe how deferral forecloses futures at every scale, from the individual to the civilizational — the inverse instrument to agency, tracing what accumulates when the capacity to choose goes unexercised.

ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

Based in San Francisco, the Disruptive Futures Institute pioneers futures intelligence. It codifies, operationalizes, and advances its proprietary frameworks — including Metaruptions, the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), the Law of Inaction, and Techistentialism, developed by founder Roger Spitz — through the Disruptive Futures Institute's research centers, executive education, and board advisory. Its frameworks are adopted by boards, executive teams, and institutions worldwide to build anticipatory capacity and scale foresight across their organizations. The Institute’s YouTube channel, home to the Metaruptions interview series and Spitz’s keynote and media library, has grown to over 60,000 subscribers.

FOLLOW THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

► Substack - Metaruptions Briefings: https://thrivingondisruption.substack.com

► Website: https://www.disruptivefutures.org

► Speaking hub: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

► YouTube (60,000+ subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/@DisruptiveFuturesInstitute

ROGER SPITZ OFFICIAL SPEAKER REEL 2026 | Global Futurist & Keynote Speaker

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