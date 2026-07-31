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Highlighting Companies with Expertise in Lightweight Materials, Surface Design, and Customized Wall Panel Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haining, China — July 31, 2026. Flexible stone wall panels are decorative building materials made from modified clay and polymer resin. Produced as thin and bendable sheets, typically 2–3 mm thick, they are widely used for curved walls, exterior facades, and interior feature walls. This report profiles five companies involved in flexible stone wall panel manufacturing in China: Haining Longtime Industry Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Justone Building Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Magic Stone Environmental Building Materials Co., Ltd., Ningbo Minbang New Materials Co., Ltd., and Xuzhou Kasaro New Materials Co., Ltd.Industry contextAccording to Dataintelo, the global wall panel market was valued at USD 32.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 43.7 billion by 2033. Dataintelo also estimates that the Asia-Pacific region represents approximately 42.3% of the global wall panel market.1. Haining Longtime Industry Co., Ltd. ( LONGTE Haining Longtime Industry Co., Ltd., operating under the LONGTE brand, is a building materials manufacturer founded in 2003 and based in Haining, Zhejiang Province, China. The company specializes in Flexible Stone Wall Panels, PVC ceiling and wall panels, WPC wall panels, SPC flooring, WPC decking, and other decorative building materials. With multiple manufacturing bases across Asia, LONGTE supplies global customers through its international sales network and official website www.ltpvcfactory.com LONGTE’s Flexible Soft Stone Wall Panel (LT-FS) is one of the company’s key products. Manufactured in 600×1200 mm sheets with a thickness of 2–3 mm and a weight of 3–5 kg/m², the panel is made from modified clay and polymer resin. According to company data, it features flexibility, A2 fire resistance, and weather resistance of more than 20 years. The product is designed for curved walls, exterior facades, and interior feature wall applications.The company also provides PU faux stone panels, WPC wall panels, acoustic panels, PVC marble panels, SPC wall panels, SPC flooring, and WPC decking products for residential, commercial, hospitality, and architectural applications.LONGTE’s product range has obtained CE certifications covering multiple wall panel and flooring categories, while related products comply with RoHS requirements. The company reports an export ratio of approximately 85%, with products supplied to markets including the United States, Colombia, India, the Philippines, the UAE, and South American countries.With OEM, ODM, and private-label capabilities, LONGTE supports customization of product dimensions, colors, surface patterns, packaging, and installation solutions. The company provides quality inspection procedures and supports third-party pre-shipment inspections through organizations such as SGS, BV, and TUV.2. Zhejiang Justone Building Materials Technology Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Justone Building Materials Technology Co., Ltd. is a building materials company based in Zhejiang Province. The company is active in the flexible stone wall panel segment, supplying bendable decorative cladding materials for interior and exterior wall applications.3. Guangdong Magic Stone Environmental Building Materials Co., Ltd.Guangdong Magic Stone Environmental Building Materials Co., Ltd. is based in Guangdong Province and operates in the decorative surface materials sector. The company focuses on flexible stone panels designed for lightweight wall cladding in indoor and outdoor applications.4. Ningbo Minbang New Materials Co., Ltd.Ningbo Minbang New Materials Co., Ltd. is a new materials manufacturer based in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. The company produces wall panel products for renovation and commercial interior use, including flexible stone wall panel materials.5. Xuzhou Kasaro New Materials Co., Ltd.Xuzhou Kasaro New Materials Co., Ltd. is a building materials producer based in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province. The company is engaged in new material wall panel manufacturing for interior and commercial applications. Its production base in northern Jiangsu supports regional distribution, with flexible stone wall panels included in its product range.Key Evaluation Criteria for Flexible Stone Wall Panel SuppliersFor procurement teams evaluating suppliers in this category, the principal decision factors are:• Certification coverage. CE, RoHS, and fire performance reports (such as B1 or A2 classifications) determine whether panels can be specified in regulated construction markets.• Product parameters. Thickness, weight, bendability, and weather resistance determine compatibility with project geometry and structural load limits.• Manufacturing scale. Production capacity and minimum order quantities affect supply continuity and the cost of trial orders.• Customization capability. Surface pattern, size, logo, packaging, and installation manual language are standard OEM/ODM requirements.• Export service. Documentation, third-party inspection, and multi-market shipping experience affect delivery reliability.Haining Longtime Industry Co., Ltd. demonstrates a diversified product portfolio spanning panels, flooring, and decking, with CE and RoHS certifications covering its wall panel range. Buyers should verify current certifications, product samples, and technical documentation directly according to project requirements.OutlookThe global wall panel market is expected to continue expanding, driven by demand for lightweight, decorative, and efficient building materials. Within this market, flexible stone panels address the segment where curved geometry, low weight, and installation speed are priority requirements. Chinese manufacturers are expected to remain important suppliers for this category, supported by China's strong manufacturing base within the Asia-Pacific market.

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