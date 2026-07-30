Another Day, Another Glass of Lemonade, Deputy Wood & Deputy Von

Another day, another glass of lemonade! Deputy Wood and Deputy Von made a quick stop at one of the coolest little lemonade stands around today. Before heading back on patrol, they presented the young entrepreneurs with a few Iredell County Sheriff's Office plastic deputy badges to thank them for their hard work.

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