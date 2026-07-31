ROX Continues Its UAE Expansion with Abu Dhabi Showroom, Parts Hub, and Service Centre Coming Soon

Abu Dhabi Showroom Opening David Wu, Chief Strategy Officer of ROX ROX Abu Dhabi Service Center at Mussafa 14 Naser Abdulazeez bin Ahmed, CEO of Futures Trans Motors, ROX Official and Exclusive Distributor for the UAE Users Experiencing ROX ADAMAS

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • ROX has opened its first Abu Dhabi showroom, with its UAE dedicated aftersales service center scheduled to open by August 15 this year. Meanwhile, it has officially commenced operations at its regional parts hub in Jebel Ali, further strengthening its integrated customer ecosystem across the UAE.• In less than two years, ROX has built a comprehensive operational presence in the UAE from the ground up, demonstrating the speed and depth of its long-term market development strategy.• The continued expansion of ROX’s retail, aftersales and parts network is driven by growing customer demand in the UAE and reflects the company’s commitment to deliver faster support, stronger service and a more seamless ownership experience.ABU DHABI, UAE, July 28, 2026 – ROX today marked another major step in the expansion of its UAE operations with the opening of its first showroom in Abu Dhabi and its largest dedicated aftersales service centre in the country which will open by August 15, both in operation with its exclusive distributor Futures Trans Motors, and the commencement of operations at its regional parts hub in Jebel Ali, Dubai. Together, these milestones strengthen ROX's retail, aftersales and parts distribution network, delivering a faster, more seamless ownership experience while reinforcing the UAE's role as the foundation of ROX's continued growth across the Middle East and North Africa.Located at Marina Mall, one of Abu Dhabi's leading waterfront retail and lifestyle destinations, the new showroom is ROX's third retail location in the UAE. Spanning approximately 500 square metres, it offers consultation areas, vehicle displays and personalised customer services, giving customers in the capital the opportunity to experience ROX ‘s technologies first-hand and arrange test drives.Complementing the showroom is ROX's largest dedicated aftersales service centre in the UAE, conveniently located in Mussafah Industrial Area, Abu Dhabi’s established automotive and industrial hub. Covering approximately 3,500 square metres, the facility will be exclusively dedicated to servicing ROX vehicles, and builds on its existing 2,000-square-metre Dubai service centre, which has been operating at full capacity in response to strong customer demand. The new centre will offer a comprehensive range of services, including mechanical repairs, electronic diagnostics, body and paint repairs, and high-voltage battery maintenance.By the end of August, ROX’s exclusive UAE distributor, Futures Trans Motors, will also strengthen its aftersales support network through its partnership with ADNOC, enabling customers to access services at 20 additional quick service locations across the UAE.Supporting this expanded aftersales operation is ROX's regional parts hub in Jebel Ali, developed in collaboration with JINGDONG Logistics. First announced in April, the hub is now operational, enabling distributors across key GCC markets to source parts directly from the UAE. Managing more than 30,000 parts across over 2,000 SKUs, it delivers high parts availability with a first-time fulfilment rate of up to 95%. Together, the service centre and parts hub shorten repair lead time, improve service responsiveness and strengthen ROX's ability to deliver next-day parts fulfilment across the UAE."We’ve been encouraged by the strong response from customers in the UAE, and today’s milestones reflect our commitment to growing alongside them," said Jarvis, Founder and CEO of ROX. " As our customer base grows, we're continuing to expand our retail network, aftersales services and local support infrastructure so customers can count on faster support, stronger service and greater peace of mind wherever they drive."Earlier this year, ROX opened its Sheikh Zayed Road showroom in Dubai, establishing a flagship presence along one of the UAE's most iconic commercial corridors. In less than two years, ROX has built a comprehensive presence in the UAE from the ground up, forming a strategic partnership with its local distributor, opening an expanding retail network and dedicated ROX aftersales service centre, launching its regional parts hub in Jebel Ali, establishing its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi, and now progressing plans to develop the Middle East's first Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre. Collectively, these milestones represent a level of capability that would ordinarily take much longer to establish, demonstrating ROX's ability to rapidly build the foundations for long-term growth while delivering a stronger ownership ecosystem for customers across the region. As of May 2026, ROX’s cumulative vehicle deliveries across the Middle East and North Africa had exceeded 20,000, including more than 5,000 vehicles delivered in the UAE, where the brand now commands a market share of over 10% in the luxury all-terrain SUV segment above US $80,000.ENDSAbout ROX:ROX is a premier international AI technology company, born for outdoor lifestyle and adventure. We are dedicated to empowering the spirit of exploration by integrating advanced intelligence. Our vision is to become the world's leading outdoor lifestyle brand.For more information, please visit: https://www.roxmotor.com/en

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