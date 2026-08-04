Avatier Identity Anywhere 2027™ is changing both how identity systems are created and how customers pay for them

Avatier — the Identity Anywhere company. Avatier is exhibiting at Ai4 2026, August 4–6, at Booth #1053, The Venetian, Las Vegas.

Avatier’s open, interoperable AI-native MCP Secure Identity Platform™ is free to start, pay-per-success, and backed by a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Stop paying for identity software and start paying for identity Secure Outcomes” — Nelson Cicchitto, Founder and CEO of Avatier

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live from the Ai4 exhibit floor at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Avatier today announced Avatier Identity Anywhere 2027 ™, an AI-native identity platform built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard that enables AI assistants to securely interact with enterprise software.Identity Anywhere 2027 changes how enterprise identity is created, governed, and purchased. Instead of licensing users, identities, modules, and professional services in advance, customers can start free and pay for completed identity actions.Identity Anywhere 2027 introduces a different model:• Pay for completed, verified identity outcomes rather than traditional software licenses• Create governed identity experiences with the AI assistants teams already use• Generate audit evidence for human, machine, and AI-agent identity actions• Continue using existing identity and enterprise platforms• Govern people, applications, machines, credentials, and AI agents• Start free, with deployment services included and a 45-day guaranteeAvatier calls these actions Secure Outcomes: completed, verified, policy-compliant activities such as authentication, password resets, account unlocks, identity verification, access approvals, policy enforcement, and lifecycle changes.A global healthcare provider managing more than 100,000 identities is already piloting Identity Anywhere 2027 through its AI and MCP environment.“Identity management has measured value by the wrong things for decades,” said Nelson Cicchitto, founder and CEO of Avatier. “For 30 years, enterprises have paid for users, software modules, implementation projects, and consulting hours before knowing whether the technology would deliver results. Identity Anywhere 2027 changes the unit of value from software ownership to verified identity work. Avatier earns the customer’s business when a secure, policy-compliant outcome is completed.”Enterprise IT Teams Become Identity CreatorsIdentity Anywhere 2027 enables enterprise IT teams to create and adapt identity experiences using the AI tools they already use, including Anthropic Claude Code, Microsoft Copilot, and OpenAI Codex.Through Avatier’s MCP services, organizations can design experiences around their users, policies, applications, infrastructure, and regulatory requirements without lengthy custom-development or professional-services engagements.AI assistants do not receive unrestricted access. Every request must invoke an approved Avatier capability and remain subject to authentication, authorization, delegated authority, policy enforcement, and audit controls. Avatier determines whether an identity action is permitted and records what occurred.Identity Evidence Built for the AI EraAs AI agents interact with enterprise systems and regulated data, organizations must prove which identity performed an action, under what authority, which policy governed it, and what evidence was generated.“Auditors are moving beyond asking whether an organization has MFA,” said Dr. Sam Wertheim, CISO of Avatier. “They want to know which human or AI identity touched a regulated system, what authority it used, what policy was enforced, and where the evidence is. Identity Anywhere 2027 generates that evidence with every completed identity action. If an organization cannot audit an AI-initiated identity action, it does not fully control it.”Each Secure Outcome records the identity involved, initiating agent or experience, authorization context, policy applied, action taken, and final result.Freedom From Vendor Lock-InIdentity Anywhere 2027 works with existing investments, including Microsoft, Okta, SailPoint, Saviynt, and ServiceNow. Enterprises can deploy Avatier alongside current systems, compare results, and let demonstrated value—not contractual lock-in—guide architecture decisions.Secure Outcome-Driven Identity™ PricingIdentity Anywhere 2027 introduces a usage-based model in which customers pay for completed, verified, policy-compliant identity outcomes rather than traditional user or module licenses.Getting started is free, and deployment services are included at no additional cost. Pricing is based on environment size, expected usage, security requirements, and the Secure Outcomes deployed.Customers are protected by the Avatier Secure Outcome Guarantee™. If a customer is not satisfied within the first 45 days of paid service, the customer may request a refund. Full commercial terms are available to qualified organizations in the invitation-only preview.Why It MattersMarketsandMarkets projects the identity and access management market will grow from $25.96 billion in 2025 to $42.61 billion by 2030. Most vendors still price identity by users, modules, and services—not completed work.Identity Anywhere 2027 replaces that model by enabling organizations to pay for verified outcomes, create governed experiences with existing AI tools, generate audit evidence for human and AI-agent actions, integrate with existing platforms, and govern people, applications, machines, credentials, and AI agents.This is not an incremental feature release. Identity Anywhere 2027 redefines both the operating model and the commercial model of enterprise identity management.As AI accelerates development and automation, identity systems must govern access at the same speed without sacrificing security, control, or auditability. Organizations that make this shift can reduce implementation friction, adapt faster, and gain measurable operational advantage.The era of Secure Outcome-Driven Identity™ has begun.Invitation-Only Preview at Ai4, August 4–6The invitation-only preview of Avatier Identity Anywhere 2027™ and Avatier for Claude Code™ runs August 4–6 at Ai4 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Enterprise leaders, CISOs, analysts, investors, and developers can schedule a 15-minute preview at Booth 1053.About AvatierAvatier is an AI-native identity security company delivering identity governance, credential governance, password management, passwordless authentication, lifecycle automation, and conversational identity services. SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified, Avatier helps enterprises secure people, applications, machines, credentials, and AI agents through open integrations, private deployment options, and measurable identity outcomes. Learn more at avatier.com.

Identity Management Will Never Be the Same | Avatier Identity Anywhere 2027

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