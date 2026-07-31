Porter County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 30, 2026) – Porter County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"As a retired teacher, I understand the importance of having dedicated educators in our classrooms," said State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron). "This scholarship is a great opportunity for driven students to kickstart their careers in education."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Molly Billings, Chesterton Senior High School;

Aubree Chumley, Portage High School;

Lilyahna Fletcher, Portage High School;

Ashley Jenkins, Valparaiso High School;

Khloe Kontos, Valparaiso High School; and

Aubree Williams, Chesterton Senior High School.

"Congratulations to these local students who earned this year's Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship," said State Rep. Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point). "Pursuing a career in education is a noble path and this additional support will help them achieve their goal."

State Rep. Ed Soliday (R-Valparaiso) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"Thank you to the patient and compassionate teachers willing to dedicate themselves to our children's education and our communities," Soliday said. "This program encourages students to become leaders in Indiana's classrooms."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) represents House District 11,

which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point) represents House District 19,

which includes portions of Lake and Porter counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Ed Soliday (R-Valparaiso) represents House District 4,

which includes a portion of Porter County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.