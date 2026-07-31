Kind Essentials Expands Clean Beauty Offerings with ‘Curated by Kind’ Line Following Launch of Signature Collections

Kind Essentials — Independent Dutch clean beauty storefront offering signature botanical lines and curated care.

Dutch clean beauty brand Kind Essentials expands its storefront, pairing handcrafted signature lines with a curated selection of European beauty items.

Our goal is to simplify skin health by pairing our signature, nutrient-dense formulas with thoughtful clean essentials that deliver true, skin-identical efficacy.” — Juju, Founder of Kind Essentials

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Dutch skincare brand Kind Essentials today announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the release of Curated by Kind Following the debut of its core signature lines— The Botanist and The Alchemist—the new curated range brings together handpicked botanical products designed to complement the brand’s in-house creations.The introduction of Curated by Kind marks the next phase in Kind Essentials’ mission to offer transparent, biocompatible daily care without synthetic fillers. While The Botanist and The Alchemist represent the brand's in-house formulations, the new curated line expands customer choices with strictly vetted, non-toxic additions—featuring trusted European clean beauty leaders such as Neal's Yard Remedies, Uoga Uoga, Marius Fabre, and Annemarie Börlind across natural makeup, artisanal soaps, and daily sink rituals."With The Botanist and The Alchemist, we established our foundation around high-purity, barrier-supporting formulations," said Juju, Founder of Kind Essentials. "The introduction of Curated by Kind allows us to offer our community a fully rounded skincare routine, pairing our flagship signature creations with trusted, complementary items that meet our strict standards for skin health."The brand's signature presence is anchored by its two specialized lines:- The Botanist: Focuses on raw, cold-processed botanical care to preserve vital plant nutrients and support barrier health, featuring daily staples such as the Pure Botanical Day Cream and the intensive Midnight Recovery Serum.- The Alchemist: Highlights transformative botanical rituals with formulas certified to COSMOS Organic standards, featuring Purifying Cleansing Oil, Hydrating Face Cream, and Nourishing Face Oil.The newly introduced Curated by Kind range expands on these signature collections, offering specialized care items that undergo rigorous evaluation to guarantee they remain 100% clean, vegan, and non-toxic.Both signature lines and the newly launched Curated by Kind products are available for direct order across Europe at kindessentials.nl.About Kind EssentialsFounded in the Netherlands, Kind Essentials is an independent clean beauty brand dedicated to functional, skin-identical care. Built around amber-glass packaging and biocompatible botanical ingredients, Kind Essentials crafts non-toxic, vegan skincare that prioritizes barrier health and essential everyday efficacy. For more information, visit kindessentials.nl.

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