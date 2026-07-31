Reading Program Built on Donny & Marie Osmond Children’s Song Collection Gives New Hope to Struggling Readers

They Sing into Reading™, by Matthew Glavach, Ph.D., uses music and metronome timing to strengthen the brain’s timing pathways — a core weakness in dyslexia.

Science is finally revealing why so many bright children find reading so hard — and how strengthening timing pathways can change everything” — Matthew Glavach, Ph.D.

CLOVERDALE CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- They Sing into Reading™, created by Matthew Glavach, Ph.D., founder of StrugglingReaders.com, uses rhythm, metronome timing, and music‑based learning to strengthen the brain’s timing pathways — a core weakness in dyslexia Research shows that many struggling readers have difficulty processing the timing patterns of spoken language, making reading slow and discouraging. “Science is finally revealing why so many bright children find reading so hard — and how strengthening timing pathways can change everything,” says Glavach.The program turns this science into an engaging experience. Children sing, clap, tap, and play rhythm games while building essential reading skills. Each song slows language down, stretches sounds, and highlights phonics patterns so children can hear every beat, syllable, and sound — making reading clearer and, for many, possible for the first time.While metronome‑based interventions can cost families thousands of dollars, They Sing into Reading™ integrates metronome‑timing activities directly into the lessons. It is a complete reading program for grades one through three, priced at just $29.95, making breakthrough reading support accessible to families everywhere.They Sing into Reading™ is available on Amazon

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