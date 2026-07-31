Barceló Guadalajara: Making Positive Impacts in the Cultural Heart of Mexico

Barceló Guadalajara The Barceló Guadalajara Green Team

Barceló Guadalajara has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification.

We are deeply proud to have obtained our first Green Globe certification, and I want to express my special appreciation for the dedication shown by the project leaders and all the collaborators.” — Mr. Alfonso Salas, General Manager of Hotel Barceló Guadalajara.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barceló Guadalajara has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification . Barceló Guadalajara, located in Mexico, is situated just 3 miles from the center of Guadalajara, a city celebrated as the cultural heart of Mexico and the historic birthplace of both mariachi music and tequila. With contemporary design and bright spaces, the 5-star hotel offers a comfortable relaxed experience for both business trips and leisure getaways.“We are deeply proud to have obtained our first Green Globe certification, and I want to express my special appreciation for the dedication shown by the project leaders and all the collaborators. The entire Barceló Guadalajara team has demonstrated a firm commitment to adopting these best practices, as well as a strong commitment to protecting the environment.“Throughout the entire process, we had constant support, and the collaboration of the Green Team made the experience highly enriching and constructive. It is very rewarding to work in an environment where each person is valued, and I am pleased to be part of a team that shares this principle,” said Mr. Alfonso Salas, General Manager of Hotel Barceló Guadalajara.As part of the Barceló Hotel Group, the hotel promotes the Barceló ReGen policy under its sustainability strategy through which the group seeks to contribute to the human, economic, and social development of the communities where it operates. The Barceló Group also works to improve the quality of life of the people it interacts with, promote the health and safety of guests and employees, protect the planet's biodiversity, and strengthen the value chain.Greening OperationsTo achieve this goal, various sustainable actions and initiatives are undertaken at Barceló Guadalajara. Fostering a culture based on continuous improvement and the adoption of best practices helps optimize the property’s daily performance. The hotel conducts monthly campaigns to promote environmental awareness and enhance eco-conscious behavior. Initiatives include water and energy conservation programs, waste reduction programs and use of recyclable containers, avoiding plastic bags and chemical products in favor of sustainable alternatives and reusing paper. Eco-friendly transportation like bicycles is encouraged and the preservation of regional flora and fauna promoted. All these actions are aimed at safeguarding our planet through the activities of all hotel clients, guests, suppliers, and employees.Water conservation remains an important priority in the hotel’s sustainability management plan. Working in in conjunction with the Alliance for Water Sustainability in Tourism, an initiative has been implemented to integrate best practices into operations and ensure precious water resources are used efficiently. Measures include the preventive maintenance of toilet fixtures and faucets, communication campaigns encouraging guests to play their part in saving water, and a linen and towel reuse program in guest rooms.Cristal Distinction CertificationThe Cristal Distinction is an international safety and hygiene certification, awarded by Cristal International Standards (Check Safety First), which guarantees high standards in the management of food, water, and pools in hotels and restaurants as well as in guest rooms. Barceló Guadalajara is currently certified under four modules of the program: Food Check, Room Check, Pool Check, and Aqua Check.Company Committed to Human Rights 2025 AwardIn 2025, Barceló Guadalajara won the Company Committed to Human Rights Award receiving a Distinction for its efforts. It acknowledges the hotel’s approach to social responsibility, inclusion efforts, and for successfully embedding human rights and fair labor practices into its internal organizational culture. Awarded by the State Human Rights Commission of Jalisco (Comisión Estatal de Derechos Humanos Jalisco (CEDHJ)), the hotel was formally recognized for its commitment to treating people with dignity, with the goal of building a more just and equitable society.The evaluation criteria for the award consists of 99 indicators that measure the degree to which a human right is promoted, observed, exercised, or fulfilled. These indicators are based on the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the UN Global Compact Principles, ISO 26000, and other corporate social responsibility management models at the national level.Community Youth ProjectsIn line with its community initiatives, the hotel works together with the Conalep institution to support high school students through providing educational programs and hospitality training. This educational system combines classroom theory (in public high schools) with professional internships in companies, alternating between both settings to develop job skills. Based on the German model, the Dual Model seeks to improve the employability of young people by offering external certification and financial support. Barceló Guadalajara started with 7 students and currently supports 25 young men and women.Another CSR project sees the hotel supporting the plastic bottle cap recycling campaign with the Fundación de la Mano con Dani. This non-profit association is dedicated to the local community in Guadalajara and supports children and young people diagnosed with cancer and their families.Biodiversity Project in GuadalajaraPreserving regional biodiversity is a project that will endure for future generations.With the conviction and initiative to make the Guadalajara metropolitan area the most wooded in the country, the hotel its taking part in a joint project with Bosque Urbano. The aim of the project is to reforest the Sentinel Forest with 100 trees, thereby mitigating the property’s carbon footprint and improving air quality.ContactCecilia LiraTraining and Development Manager/ Gerente de Formación y DesarrolloBarceló GuadalajaraAv. de las Rosas 2933Col. Rinconada del BosqueGuadalajara, JaliscoMéxico, 44530.E: guadalajara.formacion@barcelo.comT: +52 (33) 3678 0505

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