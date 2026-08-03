Bigwave Robotics Secures $450,000 in U.S. Contracts Within 6 Months, Targets North American Physical AI Market

Minkyo Kim, CEO of Bigwave Robotics, presents the company’s automation solutions to visitors at its booth during Automate 2026.

Bigwave Robotics lands $450,000 in U.S. contracts with an automotive supplier and university, expanding turnkey Physical AI solutions across North America.

These contracts validate our ability to deliver integrated Physical AI solutions in the U.S. and establish a strong foundation for expansion across North America.” — Minkyo Kim, CEO of Bigwave Robotics

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 3, 2026 – Industrial Physical AI company Bigwave Robotics ("Bigwave") announced today that it has successfully established a strong foothold in the North American market, securing consecutive supply contracts totaling $450,000 within just six months of entering the United States.

The wins include an automated assembly project for a global automotive components supplier and a research robot platform deal with a top-tier U.S. engineering university. Winning deals simultaneously across both industrial and academic sectors—two of the most demanding markets in the region—demonstrates strong North American validation of Bigwave's technical capability.

The key driver behind these wins is Bigwave’s software-driven differentiation strategy. Unlike traditional local system integrators (SIs) that focus primarily on standard hardware installation, Bigwave delivers high-value turnkey solutions driven by its advanced proprietary software. The recent projects feature the deployment of SOLlink, a multi-robot AI agent solution, alongside Data Studio, Bigwave's proprietary data collection software. This synergy between hardware and Physical AI software directly aligns with the pressing automation needs of North American enterprises.

Bigwave executed a precise "brownfield strategy"—an approach focused on upgrading and optimizing existing, operational facilities rather than requiring capital-intensive Greenfield investments. Through comprehensive pre-process diagnostics, Bigwave identifies high-impact manufacturing stages that deliver the fastest Return on Investment (ROI). Consequently, this initial $450,000 contracts serves as a foundational step in a phased "dark factory conversion" roadmap, positioning Bigwave for ongoing system expansion across clients' full production lines.

To support its growth, Bigwave has strengthened its local infrastructure and deepened technical alliances with global automation powerhouses. The company has formed official North American partnerships with top-tier automation leaders, including FANUC, Universal Robots (UR), and Rockwell Automation. Beyond standard distribution, Bigwave is actively collaborating to integrate its proprietary SOLlink solution into these global giants' platforms, establishing itself as an advanced technology partner.

"Securing these contracts proves that our Physical AI turnkey solution, combined with our ROI-focused brownfield strategy, is compelling to North American buyers," said Minkyo Kim, CEO of Bigwave Robotics. "By leveraging our proprietary software capabilities and building strong technical alliances with global market leaders, we aim to aggressively expand our presence and meet the rapidly growing demand for smart automation across North America."

Physical AI Takes on North America | Bigwave Robotics at Automate 2026

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