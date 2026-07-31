Gage J Frates to Appear on America’s Top Contractors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gage J Frates, general construction professional and founder of a construction business that achieved $1 million in revenue during its first year, is set to appear on America’s Top Contractors TV, where he will share insights on building a construction company through communication, transparency, and accountability.America's Top Contractors TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In his episode, Frates will explore overcoming personal adversity, rebuilding after setbacks, developing a reputation through honest communication, and demonstrating how resilience and consistency can help create long-term success in the construction industry.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Top Contractors TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.“If somebody with the adversity that I’ve had in my life can do it and overcome what I’ve been through, anybody can do it,” said Frates.Gage’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/gage-frates

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