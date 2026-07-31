Kristen Jones Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristen Jones, founder of WILLOW KATE | The luxury hair lounge, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how education, inclusivity, and resilience can empower others while creating meaningful impact.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Jones explores how sharing knowledge instead of gatekeeping can create opportunities for more people to succeed. She also discusses overcoming adversity, providing solutions for all hair types and ethnicities through real human hair extensions and hair care, and balancing the pursuit of ambitious goals while raising a family.Kristen’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/kristen-jones

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