Green Globe Gold Awarded to Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel Ghent

Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel Ghent

Green Globe Gold certification has been awarded to Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel Ghent in Belgium, marking five consecutive years of certification.

We are incredibly proud of our Green Globe Gold certification, a recognition of the continuous efforts our team has made to shape Yalo into a sustainable hotel within a community.” — Hotel Manager, Bert Serry.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Gold certification has been awarded to Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel Ghent in Belgium, marking five consecutive years of certification. Yalo, a hip hotspot in the centre of Ghent, exudes a vibrant and cosmopolitan atmosphere. It boasts rooms with chic modernist interiors, a luxurious cocktail and wine bar, a restaurant fit for foodies, original meeting rooms, and a stunning rooftop with city view.Hotel Manager, Bert Serry, said, “We are incredibly proud of our Green Globe Gold certification, a recognition of the continuous efforts our team has made to shape Yalo into a sustainable hotel within a community we are truly grateful to be part of. Our team is at the heart of everything we do, and we remain committed to recognizing and rewarding their ongoing dedication in making Yalo the place to be in Ghent.”Partnership with Broeinest VZWYalo is proud to partner with Broeinest VZW, a Ghent-based non-profit organization founded by Sofie Maertens, which supports young people, students and recent graduates (aged between 16 and 30) with their personal growth and challenges. The organization is literally a nest for young adults. A safe place for young people where their identity is central and where certain themes are defined through group workshops and events.From cost savings resulting from the hotel’s linen reuse program, where guests opt to have their sheets and towels changed every other day, Yalo donates a contribution to Broeinest VZW. Through this initiative, the hotel encourages guests to act responsibly by giving them the choice to contribute to positive change.Bert Serry explains further, “At Yalo, we care about people, our planet and everyone's future. Yalo fully supports Broeinest and it is close to our hearts, precisely because we have many young people and students employed at the hotel. So, we leave the choice to our guests - to let them choose during their stay to skip a room cleaning. As a thank you, Yalo donates 10 euros to Broeinest, because we believe that shared impact is the key to a better future for all. So far, we have raised over 10 000 euros in donations to Broeinest!”Green RoofThe hotel’s green roof is considered one of its greatest achievements, reflecting Yalo’s firm commitment to sustainable hospitality practices. Located on the roof of the lobby and on the rooftop of the 6th floor, the green roof completed in 2023, lowers temperatures both within the building and externally, reducing the property’s environmental footprint. An herb garden is also cultivated here, providing fresh ingredients for cocktails and meals, and thereby reducing carbon emissions.Appreciating Yalo’s Team MembersGreen Globe Gold certification would not have been possible without the hard work of employees behind the scenes. Since 2022, staff members have been the driving force behind the many sustainability initiatives carried out at the property and in the community. Yalo’s Green Team organize year round events to acknowledge these dedicated staff members. Staff parties are held regularly along with celebratory Christmas drinks for the entire hotel team. In appreciation of efforts made, generous reward systems are in place including gifts presented to individuals on their birthday, 6 month work anniversary, and at Easter while Christmas presents from Saint Nicholas are always something to look forward to. The Green Team also select hospitality award winners from among employees with gifts ranging up to 250 euros.ContactBert SerryHotel ManagerYalo Urban Boutique HotelBrabantdam 339000 GhentBelgiumE: bert@yalohotel.comM: +32 (0)491 75 41 89

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