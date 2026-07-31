PTC Announces Exclusive Sponsorship of Pacific Women in Telco

PacificWiT supporters and participants celebrate sponsorship announcement

Move formalizes regional leadership network and expands opportunities for women in telecommunication, technology and digital infrastructure

Supporting women and emerging leaders across the Pacific is essential to building resilient, inclusive, and future-ready digital infrastructure.” — Brian Moon, CEO of PTC

NADI , FIJI, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTC today announced its exclusive sponsorship of Pacific Women in Telco (PacificWiT – a non-profit), formalizing and elevating a regional initiative dedicated to advancing opportunities for youth and women in STEM - digital infrastructure, digital connectivity, digital transformation, and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing, across the Pacific.For more than two decades, industry leaders and key partners have supported women and emerging professionals in telecommunications through informal networks and initiatives. With PTC’s exclusive sponsorship, PacificWiT now moves onto a formal regional platform with expanded global visibility.PTC represents a global community of more than 630 members across over 75 countries and territories, including companies, governments, and institutions supporting digital infrastructure initiatives worldwide.“PTC is proud to serve as the exclusive sponsor of PacificWiT,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC. “Supporting women and emerging leaders across the Pacific is essential to building resilient, inclusive, and future-ready digital infrastructure.”The announcement coincides with PacificWiT’s soft launch at the Pacific Fiber Conference (30–31 July, Nadi, Fiji), where ten students and early-career professionals received sponsorship from PTC and digital industry partners to participate in training and industry engagement sessions.“PacificWiT creates meaningful pathways for Pacific women and young professionals to lead in shaping our digital future,” said Tenanoia Veronica Simona, CEO, Tuvalu Telecommunications Corporation and founder of PacificWiT. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to lasting regional impact.”“Inclusive participation and intentional action strengthen the entire telecommunications and digital ecosystem,” said Anju Mangal, Technical Director at Cadmus Group and Founder of PacificWiT. “By investing in emerging talent today including youths from underserved communities, we are helping to build a more resilient and sustainable digital future for the Pacific region”.PacificWiT’s board members and co-conveners from across Pacific Island Countries (PICs) will guide governance, long-term sponsorship, and program implementation. PacificWiT’s Director of Operations, Chanelle Zoing who is also a Digital Project Management Lead in CreditBank PNG said, “funding will be managed locally to support youth, women, and girls in the Pacific – every dollar will go into education, training and capacity building programs.”Additional program development and expanded engagement through 2026 leading up to PTC’27, January 17-20, 2027, in Hawaii, where PacificWiT will further strengthen its regional presence and partnerships. To learn more, contact PacificWiT@PTC.orgABOUT PTC:Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org For more information, please contact:

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