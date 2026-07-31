smart and AWR Automotive Empower Effortless Journeys Across the UAE with the Long-Range smart #5

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- smart and its official UAE distributor, AWR Automotive are redefining the experience of electric mobility by empowering drivers with a new sense of freedom and the confidence to explore. The all-electric smart #5, a premium mid-size SUV, is engineered to facilitate effortless journeys across the UAE and beyond, thanks to its impressive long-distance touring range and industry-leading super-fast charging technology. This powerful combination moves the conversation beyond the technicalities of electric driving and into the realm of pure, uninhibited adventure.The smart #5 is designed for a life of spontaneity. With a substantial driving range of up to 590 kilometres (WLTP) on a single full charge in the Premium variant, the vehicle provides the freedom to travel extensively without compromise or meticulous planning. For drivers in the UAE, this translates to the ability to embark on a spontaneous weekend trip from the vibrant heart of Dubai to the serene mountains of Ras Al Khaimah or the picturesque coastline of Fujairah, all with the complete assurance that their vehicle is more than capable of the journey. It is enough range to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back twice over, with ample charge remaining for daily commutes and unexpected detours. This generous capability empowers drivers to think less about their next charge and more about their next destination, making the transition to electric driving feel natural, liberating, and exciting.This feeling of effortless travel is made possible by the smart #5’s state-of-the-art 800-volt electrical architecture, a platform typically reserved for high-end performance EVs. This advanced system enables the vehicle to handle significantly higher charging power, which, when combined with its 4C super-fast charging capability, delivers a game-changing reduction in charging times. This technology allows the vehicle’s battery to charge from a 10% to an 80% State of Charge (SoC) in as little as 15 minutes when connected to a compatible DC ultra-fast charger. This remarkable performance fundamentally alters the ownership experience, positioning charging not as an interruption, but as a brief, convenient pause in a journey. It returns to the driver their most valuable asset - time. The ability to add hundreds of kilometres of range in the time it takes to enjoy a cup of coffee means less time waiting and more time experiencing the destination.This powerful and user-friendly combination of long range and ultra-fast charging was a critical factor in the smart #5 winning the highly coveted What Car? Car of the Year Award 2026 for Best Family Electric SUV. The expert judging panel at one of the world’s most trusted and influential automotive publications, with a history of rigorous testing dating back to 1978, specifically highlighted the vehicle’s “long range and fast charging” as a key reason for its victory. This provides a credible, independent, and globally respected endorsement of the smart #5’s class-leading capabilities, assuring customers in the UAE that they are choosing a vehicle that has been recognized as the best in its category by discerning experts.The smart #5 is now available for test drives and purchase across the UAE, with four distinct variants including the Pro, Premium, the UAE-exclusive Dune, and the high-performance BRABUS, ensuring there is a smart #5 to suit every taste and lifestyle.

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