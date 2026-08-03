Sikh-Pro Live on Google Play Store: Free AI-Powered Daily Companion for the Global Sikh Diaspora Now Available Worldwide

Sikh-Pro – Hukamnama & Gurbani is officially live and free to download on the Google Play Store.

Sikhi teaches that all are equal before the One. Sikh-Pro exists so every Sikh, regardless of place or language, can access daily Hukamnama and Nitnem freely and without barriers” — Hitesh Singh

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gur Sikhi Edtech LLP, a DPIIT-recognized Bangalore startup, today announced that Sikh-Pro Hukamnama & Gurbani is officially live and free to download on the Google Play Store . The Android App launch fulfils the team’s public commitment to bring a clean, modern, Maryada-rooted digital companion to Sikhs across India, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and beyond.The app is available at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=sikhpro.sikh_pro&pcampaignid=web_share Sikh-Pro was built to solve a simple but widespread problem: the global Sikh community of more than 30 million people has long lacked one reliable, distraction-free place for daily Nitnem, the live Hukamnama from Sri Darbar Sahib, authentic Gurbani search, and meaningful sewa opportunities. Existing tools were fragmented. Sikh-Pro unifies them.Key features available from day one include:- Daily Hukamnama from Sri Darbar Sahib with clear translations and audio- Complete Nitnem (Japji Sahib, Jaap Sahib, Tav-Prasad Savaiye, Chaupai Sahib, Anand Sahib, Rehras Sahib and Kirtan Sohila) in Gurmukhi, phonetic English and translations- AI-powered Gurbani search and Sikhi AI Assistant that answers only from Gurbani and established Sikh historical sources- Customisable reading experience (font size, dark mode, script preference)- Early sewa discovery tools connecting users to community service opportunitiesThe platform is completely free for core spiritual features. No paywall stands between a Sikh and their daily practice. “We promised the Sangat we would deliver a respectful, working Android app rooted in Maryada. Today that promise is kept,” said Hitesh Singh, Co-founder of Gur Sikhi Edtech LLP. “Sikh-Pro is not trying to replace the Gurdwara or the physical Sangat. It is simply a steady companion so that wherever a Sikh lives, Koramanagala or Vancouver, Southall or Melbourne — the rhythm of Nitnem and the Hukamnama remains close.”Saloni Singh, Co-founder and Designated Partner, added: “As a small brother-and-sister team we built this because we felt the same gap ourselves. We wanted one calm, clear place. The fact that it is now we are live on the Google Play Store and free for everyone is the most meaningful step we have taken so far.”Gur Sikhi Edtech LLP was incorporated in April 2026 and is registered at WeWork IWCampus, Whitefield, Bengaluru. The company received DPIIT recognition as a startup and has maintained a quiet, product-first approach. An earlier feature on ANI News in June 2026 described the project as “India’s first faith-based tech ecosystem” designed for the global Sikh diaspora. The Play Store launch marks the transition from waitlist to public availability.An iOS version is in active preparation and is expected to follow in the coming months, along with expanded sewa tools and web access. The team continues to prioritise authenticity: every AI response is constrained to Gurbani and verified Sikh sources so that the technology serves the tradition rather than the other way around.Journalists and community leaders are invited to download the app, request interviews, or arrange demo walkthroughs.About Gur Sikhi Edtech LLPGur Sikhi Edtech LLP is a DPIIT-recognized startup based in Bengaluru building respectful digital tools for the global Sikh community. Its flagship product, Sikh-Pro, brings daily Hukamnama, Nitnem, AI-assisted Gurbani learning and sewa discovery into one free, Maryada-rooted experience.

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