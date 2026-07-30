UW-Stout Polytechnic students, staff help turn community into a canvas during Murals in Menomonie

Volunteers paint a mural on the exterior of the Administration Building on the UW-Stout Polytechnic Campus during the Murals in Menomonie event.

Menomonie, Wis. – From an artistic portrayal of the journey of Hmong refugees from Laos to Menomonie to an eye-catching image that captures the past, present and future of Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, students and staff members from UW-Stout Polytechnic had key roles in a just-completed effort to create 15 pieces of public art in and around Menomonie.

Murals in Menomonie drew hundreds of artists from across the United States and beyond for a five-day mural-making festival. Since 1993, members of The Walldogs – an international collective of muralists, artists and designers – have gathered annually in a new city to demonstrate their talents. From June 24-28, Walldogs from 30 states and four countries worked alongside local artists to create enduring images honoring the history and culture of the community as curious bystanders watched the process.

Among the murals was a vibrant image created in Wilson Park and designed by two UW-Stout Polytechnic students, graphic design and interactive media major Angelina Yang of Plover and interior design major Gao (Pretti) Zhong Thao of St. Paul.

Fifteen murals were painted during Murals in Menomonie, including this one devoted to the city’s history.

The 8-foot-by-12-foot mural takes the form of a Hmong story cloth – a traditional style of embroidery that tells a story through images of everyday life, historic events and the natural world. Against a vivid blue background bordered by a triangular motif, the artwork details the journey of Hmong refugees from war-torn Laos across the Mekong River and ultimately to western Wisconsin, represented by a red barn, rolling fields, a farmers’ market and the familiar Bowman Hall Clock Tower.

Yang and Thao learned about Murals in Menomonie from Wade Lambrigtsen, a UW-Stout Polytechnic alumnus and lecturer who also owns Vintage Sign Shop in Menomonie. Lambrigtsen, who served as mural coordinator for Murals in Menomonie, reached out to the Hmong Stout Student Association last spring to see if any members were interested in submitting a design for the project. A mural honoring Hmong heritage had been one of the most popular options voted on by members of the public during the planning stages of Murals in Menomonie.

Volunteers paint a mural resembling a traditional Hmong story cloth.

Student gains experience in art, life

Though neither had experience making murals, Thao said she and Yang were eager to take part in the project. “This opportunity doesn’t come very often,” Thao said while taking a break from painting alongside a half dozen volunteers. “It was very exciting, and we wanted to do something to represent the community.”

Thao and Yang brainstormed the elements of the mural – which range from the mountains of Laos to the bandshell in Wilson Park – and then Yang created a digital image using Adobe Illustrator. Next, working with Lambrigtsen in his shop, they made a full-sized printout of the design, whose contours were then carefully transferred to a sheet metal surface with an electric pen.

For three days, muralists worked diligently to bring the artwork to life. While traditional story clothes are meticulous works of embroidery, this one was created with painstaking dabs of paint to create tiny figures and scenes.

Yang and Thao were joined by more than 20 volunteers in downtown Menomonie’s Wilson Park, where the mural took shape. The completed mural is expected to find a home – at least temporarily – at the Dunn County Historical Society’s Rassbach Museum.

UW-Stout Polytechnic Student Pretti Thao, left, co-designer of the Hmong story cloth mural, poses with Chancellor Katherine Frank.

“I feel ecstatic. I feel great having the whole community here,” Thao said. “I hope this inspires other people to take part in learning our history.”

In addition to the artistic skills she’s developed, the project required Thao to communicate a great deal with other artists, something she expects will help her in professional life as an interior designer.

“I feel like it’s more than an experience on my resume,” she concluded. “It’s a life lesson.”

Camilla Estes, a veteran Walldog who operates a mural business in Paducah, Kentucky, said she was privileged to help the UW-Stout Polytechnic students with their mural.

“The best thing about Walldogs is that so many strangers can come together and create so much love and beauty,” Estes said.

Among the UW-Stout Polytechnic students and staff members who helped with the story cloth mural were Evangeline Thao, a graphic design and interactive media major from Hudson; Maiyer Xiong, a graphic communication major from Eau Claire; Ghiatight Xiong, an information and communication technology major from Eau Claire; Addison Vang, an applied math and computer science major from Rosemount, Minnesota; and university employees Michael Moua, TRIO Student Support Services, and Heidi Smith, Office of Research & Sponsored Programs. Chancellor Katherine Frank even grabbed a paintbrush to help while visiting the mural sites spread throughout downtown Menomonie.

Chancellor Katherine Frank joins other volunteers to paint a mural portraying UW-Stout Polytechnic’s past, present and future.

Campus mural embodies polytechnic tenets

Murals in Menomonie involved the creation of 15 murals, 13 in Menomonie and one each for the nearby communities of Boyceville and Ridgeland. Many immortalized historic individuals, events or institutions, including Swiss Miss hot cocoa (invented by Charles Sanna of Menomonie), the Menomonie Blue Caps Base Ball Club, and the Knapp, Stout & Co. lumber business, co-owned by the father of university founder James Huff Stout.

Stout’s most enduring legacy – the educational institution he founded – is now depicted in a mural on the east side of the Administration Building, facing Clock Tower Plaza. Painted just weeks after the word “Polytechnic” was officially added to the university’s name, the mural encompasses elements from the institution’s 135-year history: bold block letters reading “STOUT,” the logos of both the Stout Institute (1908-55) and Stout State University (1955-64), the contemporary triple-banded “S” logo and the official designation as “Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University,” and pillars bearing the institution’s enduring values – Honor, Industry, Learning and Skill. Painted archways bearing the phrases “Forward from our founding” and “Forever to our future” frame a panoramic depiction of campus landmarks.

The artwork was designed by muralist Tom Seibert of California, who has taken part in about a dozen Walldogs events over the years. Seibert’s business, Murals for Schools, specializes in institutional murals like this one. Seibert said the mural was created in trompe l’oeil style (French for “deceive the eye”) and will likely become a popular selfie spot.

UW-Stout Polytechnic alum Billie Walleen prepares to add her handprint to a mural dedicated to her family’s longtime Menomonie business, Bolo Country Inn.

Frank lent a hand to the campus mural as well, praising Seibert’s design. “When we saw Tom’s expertise at creating pride through his murals, we knew we didn’t have to speak to a single point in UW-Stout Polytechnic’s 135-year history,” Frank said. “Tom has given us a mural that celebrates the legacy of our graduates and employees in a campus location that deeply resonates with our alumni and many others, while also inspiring future innovation in Menomonie, Wisconsin, and beyond through Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University.”

Lambrigtsen said three years of planning went into bringing the Walldogs to Menomonie. Numerous community sponsors, including UW-Stout Polytechnic, supported the Murals in Menomonie effort, as did hundreds of volunteers. Among them were at least 10 former UW-Stout Polytechnic students and dozens of others connected to the university.

“I think the best part was seeing the community come together, seeing how people stepped up to help,” said Lambrigtsen, who added that the newly created artwork will attract admirers for years to come.

An art auction held June 27 at the Memorial Student Center to celebrate the conclusion of Murals in Menomonie raised nearly $34,000, one of the highest fundraising figures in Walldogs history. The funds will be held in an endowment to support mural upkeep.

The new mural on Clock Tower Plaza joins several others painted by students on campus in recent years. Students in the Graffiti and Street Art summer class have designed and created four large-scale murals on the east side of the Applied Arts Building, including one painted in early June under the leadership of Assistant Professor Mary Climes.

Written by Tom Giffey

Link to original story: https://www.uwstout.edu/about-us/news-center/uw-stout-polytechnic-students-staff-help-turn-community-canvas-during-murals-menomonie