Ten Sleep Branch Library Awarded IMLS Service Award in Washington, D.C.
IMLS Senior Program Officer Jill Connors-Joyner, Library Assistant Carol Greet, Washakie County Library Director Karen Jean Funk, and Ten Sleep Librarian Rhonda Grobe-Carter
The Ten Sleep Branch staff recently returned from their trip to receive the Institute of Museum and Library Service Award. It was an honor and a privilege to receive this award for our small, rural library.
“We were not only representing our library,” said Washakie County Library Director Karen Jean Funk. “We really felt the responsibility of representing all of the libraries in Wyoming and the work that is done to reach out in all of our communities.”
This medal will be on permanent display at the Ten Sleep Branch Library.
The IMLS service award medallion symbolizes the highest honor for museums and libraries in the U.S., recognizing their contributions to community service and engagement. The design of the medal reflects the values of innovation, accessibility and inspiration that these winning institutions embody in their mission to serve the public.
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