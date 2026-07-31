Chengdu Tourism Roadshow Wows San Francisco, Draws U.S. Visitors

HOST SPEECH EVENT MOMENT GUEST SPEECH

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local time July 13, the “Chengdu: More Than Pandas” cultural tourism roadshow opened in San Francisco. Hosted by Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast-TV and Tourism and run by Chengdu International Media, the event deepens China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges, displays Chengdu’s tourism appeal, boosts cross-border industry cooperation and fuels growth of Chengdu’s inbound tourism.Over 100 attendees gathered, including local government officials, tourism practitioners and media. Speeches were delivered by Cao Yibin, Deputy Consul General of China’s San Francisco Consulate; Qiu Wei, director of Chengdu’s culture and tourism bureau; WTTC North America director Jason Carter and PATA New York Chapter executive director Elizabeth Chin.The U.S. is a key overseas tourism market for Chengdu. In 2025, Chengdu received 2.38 million inbound tourists, with over 100,000 U.S. visitors, up 31.4% year-on-year, ranking the U.S. its fifth-largest source market. As a West Coast hub with long-standing friendly ties with Chengdu, San Francisco was chosen for this roadshow for its radiation effect across the U.S. The event aims to deliver a full-bodied city image: beyond giant pandas, Chengdu boasts profound history, modern urban vitality and unique food culture. The city is upgrading international tourism services to attract more American travelers.The venue was built into an immersive Chengdu cultural space. Attendees viewed landscape photo exhibitions, local high-tech products, cultural and creative gifts and intangible heritage handicrafts. Interactive paper-cutting and calligraphy sessions let guests experience Tianfu culture up close. A spectacular Sichuan Opera face-changing show kicked off the agenda, followed by presentations from Chengdu tourism operators, Air China and China Eastern Airlines.The roadshow served as a direct dialogue platform for Chinese and U.S. tourism insiders. Chengdu brought a delegation of local travel firms and invited major American agencies. Both sides held in-depth talks on tourist flow exchange, route development and joint marketing, reaching multiple cooperation agreements on-site.Two major cooperation deals were sealed at the event. Sichuan Yuanhai International Tourism Group partnered with U.S. Transcend Education Consulting on Sino-U.S. youth study tours to bring more North American teenagers to Chengdu. Sichuan Dinglong International Travel reached a deal with U.S. Six Fortunes Travel for reciprocal visitor exchanges, joint product design and co-brand promotions. These agreements turn bilateral tourism cooperation from conceptual plans into tangible projects.Parallel to the San Francisco event, Chengdu’s tourism ad launched on New York Times Square on July 13. Starring Ctrip global inbound tourism ambassador Jackie Chan, the clip showcases Chengdu tea houses, tea art and face-changing acts, spreading the charm of the Panda City worldwide and lifting its global profile.Looking ahead, expanded international air routes and easier visa policies will boost U.S.-Chengdu tourism links. Local cultural tourism authorities will roll out better multilingual services and overseas mobile payment support to deliver seamless trips for American tourists. This San Francisco roadshow is far more than a city showcase — it marks a fresh starting point for bilateral cultural tourism collaboration, injecting new momentum into exchanges between Chengdu and the U.S.

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