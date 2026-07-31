Senate Unanimously Passes Grassley-Coons Anti-Counterfeiting Month Resolution

WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), co-chairs of the Congressional Trademark Caucus, applauded the Senate’s unanimous passage of their resolution designating July as “National Anti-Counterfeiting and Consumer Education and Awareness Month.” The bipartisan resolution aims to educate Americans on the economic importance of trademarks and their role in protecting consumers from dangerous knockoffs.

Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) cosponsored the resolution.

“Counterfeit goods endanger consumers, harm businesses and threaten the U.S. economy. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan effort as Judiciary Chairman to raise awareness of the dangers of illicit knockoffs and the value of protecting American trademarks and intellectual property,” Grassley said.

“To ensure our nation remains the global leader in innovation, we must secure Americans’ intellectual property rights. That includes combatting the counterfeit goods that steal our incomes, endanger our safety, and degrade trust in the products we buy,” Coons said. “As co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Trademark Caucus, I’m proud to mark July as Anti-Counterfeiting Month to help raise awareness of the harms of counterfeit goods and the importance of trademarks to our intellectual property system.”

“For too long, counterfeit products have threatened American businesses and put consumers at a serious risk,” Tillis said. “I’m proud to support this resolution recognizing the importance of protecting trademarks and raising awareness on the dangers of counterfeiting.”

"The rise of online shopping has heightened the long-standing threat counterfeit goods pose to American businesses and consumers. By recognizing the importance of protecting trademarks and raising awareness about the dangers of counterfeiting, this resolution reaffirms the importance of protecting American consumers from the dangers of deceptive and harmful products,” Hirono said.

Read the full resolution HERE.

Background:

Grassley is a decades-long advocate for consumer safety and intellectual property rights. In 2021, the Grassley-backed INFORM Consumers Act was signed into law, ensuring transparency of third-party sellers in online retail marketplaces.

This Congress, Grassley introduced bipartisan legislation to enhance criminal money laundering and counterfeiting statutes, stem the flow of counterfeit prescription pills and curb counterfeit and pirated imports. He also chaired a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Chinese theft of American intellectual property and joined the International Trademark Association to raise awareness of sports knockoffs.

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