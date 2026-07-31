Risch, Curtis Statement on Start of Venezuela Negotiations

WASHINGTON--U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and John Curtis (R-Utah), today released the statement below ahead of negotiations between Venezuela’s opposition and the interim authorities scheduled to begin August 1.

"The start of these negotiations is an important opportunity to put Venezuela on a path toward a stable and democratic future. But this vision for the future will only become a reality if all parties negotiate in good faith, reject the false promises that have derailed previous efforts, and commit to a transparent process with clear benchmarks leading to free and fair elections.

“The United States has a strong interest in a peaceful democratic transition in Venezuela and in ensuring malign actors cannot interfere with the will of the Venezuelan people," the senators said.