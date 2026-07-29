Crime Plummets to Another Historic Low Under President Trump
Under President Donald J. Trump, violent crime is collapsing at a pace unmatched in modern American history. A new mid-year report confirms that homicides are again on track to reach the lowest level in more than a century — building on last year’s extraordinary progress and delivering on one of President Trump’s core promises to restore law and order.
Americans see the results every day: safer neighborhoods, fewer victims, and the decisive end of the crime surge that scarred the last decade. This is not accidental; it is the direct result of the Trump Administration’s relentless efforts to enforce the rule of law, back the police, and surge resources into communities long abandoned by Democrats.
In the first half of 2026 vs. the same period last year:
- Homicides are down 18% — on pace for the lowest level in at least 126 years.
- Carjackings are down 47%.
- Motor vehicle thefts are down 20%.
- Robberies are down 17%.
- Residential burglaries are down 13%.
Compared to the peaks of the past nine years:
- Homicides are down 51%.
- Carjackings are down 73%.
- Residential burglaries are down 56%.
- Motor vehicle thefts are down 51%.
The steepest homicide drops have come in cities where the Trump Administration stepped in after Democrat leaders failed to act:
- In Memphis, murders are down more than 43% so far this year — after the city recorded fewer than 200 murders last year for the first time since 2019.
- In Washington, D.C., murders are down more than 42% so far this year — following a 60% plunge in murders last year.
- In New Orleans, murders are down more than 32% so far this year — after the city’s homicide rate fell last year to its lowest in nearly 50 years.
- In Los Angeles, murders are down more than 18% so far this year — after the city saw a nearly 20% drop last year.
The effects are clear nationwide:
- Associated Press: US on track to have historically low number of homicides in 2026, report says
- NewsNation: Homicide levels trending lowest in more than a century: Research
- NPR: U.S. murder rate approaches a record low
- Scripps News: Homicide rates in the US are nearing a historic low
- Stateline: Crime continues historic decline as homicide rates approach century lows
- AL.com: Birmingham could end 2026 with lowest murder tally in 75 years, just two years after city’s deadliest year
- Alabama Political Reporter: Birmingham reports 70 percent drop in homicides, overall crime falls 12 percent
- Axios New Orleans: New Orleans on pace for lowest murder count in decades
- CalMatters: California homicide rate falls to historic low as police make more arrests in killings
- CBS Philadelphia: Data shows Philadelphia seeing 56% decrease in homicides, some police districts reporting none
- KARE (Minneapolis, MN): New report shows crime trending down in Minneapolis
- QCity Metro: Charlotte crime drops 16% as CMPD reports fewer offenses
- Tennessee Bar Association: Report: Memphis Sees Continued Decline in Crime
- The Texas Tribune: Texas crime rate continues to drop, with McAllen seeing its lowest levels in decades
- WBAL (Baltimore, MD): Baltimore stands out among US cities for decline in homicides per Council on Criminal Justice report
- WJLA (Washington, D.C.): Homicides in DC could reach lowest levels since 1990, new crime report reveals
- WRTV (Indianapolis, IN): Indianapolis sees significant drop in violent crime
- WTOP News (Washington, D.C.): Homicide rates in DC likely dropping to historic lows not seen since 1900, report says
- Wisconsin Public Radio: Homicides down 30 percent in Milwaukee during first half of 2026
President Trump promised to make America safe again — and the data proves he is delivering faster and more decisively than any Administration in history.
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