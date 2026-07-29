Crime Plummets to Another Historic Low Under President Trump

Under President Donald J. Trump, violent crime is collapsing at a pace unmatched in modern American history. A new mid-year report confirms that homicides are again on track to reach the lowest level in more than a century — building on last year’s extraordinary progress and delivering on one of President Trump’s core promises to restore law and order.

Americans see the results every day: safer neighborhoods, fewer victims, and the decisive end of the crime surge that scarred the last decade. This is not accidental; it is the direct result of the Trump Administration’s relentless efforts to enforce the rule of law, back the police, and surge resources into communities long abandoned by Democrats.

In the first half of 2026 vs. the same period last year:

Homicides are down 18% — on pace for the lowest level in at least 126 years.

Carjackings are down 47%.

Motor vehicle thefts are down 20%.

Robberies are down 17%.

Residential burglaries are down 13%.

Compared to the peaks of the past nine years:

Homicides are down 51%.

Carjackings are down 73%.

Residential burglaries are down 56%.

Motor vehicle thefts are down 51%.

The steepest homicide drops have come in cities where the Trump Administration stepped in after Democrat leaders failed to act:

In Memphis, murders are down more than 43% so far this year — after the city recorded fewer than 200 murders last year for the first time since 2019.

In Washington, D.C., murders are down more than 42% so far this year — following a 60% plunge in murders last year.

In New Orleans, murders are down more than 32% so far this year — after the city’s homicide rate fell last year to its lowest in nearly 50 years.

In Los Angeles, murders are down more than 18% so far this year — after the city saw a nearly 20% drop last year.

The effects are clear nationwide:

President Trump promised to make America safe again — and the data proves he is delivering faster and more decisively than any Administration in history.