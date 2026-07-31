City earns national AI 50 award for, innovative permit review technology​

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has been named a recipient of the 2026 AI 50 award in the project category by the Center for Public Sector AI (CPSAI), a division of e.Republic, for its groundbreaking use of artificial intelligence to improve residential permit reviews.

Honolulu earned the national recognition for its project, “Honolulu Cuts Residential Permit Review Times by 70% with AI Plan Review,” which showcases DPP’s successful implementation of CivCheck. The AI-assisted plan review platform streamlines residential permit reviews by identifying common code compliance issues early in the process while maintaining compliance with building and safety standards.

“Receiving this national recognition validates the work our team has done to modernize Honolulu’s permitting process,” said DPP Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna. “CivCheck is guiding applicants to submit better quality plans from the start, reducing unnecessary delays, and allowing our reviewers to focus on projects and interactions that require their expertise. It’s a win for our customers, our staff, and our community.”

The AI 50 recognizes organizations that demonstrate how responsible artificial intelligence can deliver measurable results through strong governance, cross-functional leadership, and strategic partnerships. Honolulu joins other cities recognized in the Projects category, including Scottsdale, Midland, and Pasadena.

“Innovation is about finding better ways to serve our community, and this national recognition demonstrates what can happen when government embraces new technology with purpose,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “By using tools like CivCheck, we are reducing permit review times, improving efficiency, and making it easier for residents to move their projects forward while continuing to uphold the safety standards that protect our communities.”

During the CivCheck pilot program, residential permit review times were reduced by 70%, demonstrating the technology’s ability to significantly accelerate the permitting process.

Since its public launch on Dec. 8, 2025, CivCheck has continued to improve the permitting experience by identifying common code compliance issues early in the review process. This allows applicants to address issues before plans reach reviewers, resulting in faster processing, fewer corrections, and shorter review times.

According to Clariti’s CivCheck performance report, applicants using CivCheck saved an average of 40.5 days during the permit review process. Additional first-quarter 2026 performance metrics include:

Plan review cycles decreased 58%, from an average of 3.4 cycles to 1.4 cycles.

decreased 58%, from an average of 3.4 cycles to 1.4 cycles. Plan corrections decreased 67%, from an average of 23.5 corrections to 7.7 corrections.

decreased 67%, from an average of 23.5 corrections to 7.7 corrections. Time to permit decision decreased 55%, from an average of 73 days to 32.5 days.

Performance metrics are based on 19 CivCheck-processed residential permits (new construction, additions, and alterations) with completed plan review data, compared against 17 non-CivCheck projects with sufficient data for comparison. Q1 2026.

“The 2026 AI 50 marks an important turning point for the public sector. Organizations have moved past AI philosophy and scanning for ‘what’s possible.’ These honorees are focused on proving what’s achievable through responsible implementation, setting standards for measurable outcomes for the communities they serve. They are demonstrating for others how to iterate, partner, and write operational AI playbooks,” said Rob Lloyd, Executive Director of the Center for Public Sector AI.

The AI 50 Award winners are featured in a special editorial section of GovTech highlighting organizations and leaders advancing the responsible use of artificial intelligence in government.

DPP continues to invest in innovative technology that improves public service, streamlines permitting, empowers customers, and delivers more efficient government services while maintaining its commitment to public safety and responsible development.

For more information about CivCheck and step-by-step instructions on how to get started, visit:

Getting Started with CivCheck: www.honolulu.gov/dpp/getting-started-with-civcheck/

Create a CivCheck Account: www.honolulu.gov/dpp/create-a-civcheck-account/