MyAds.Guru Launches AI-Powered Google Business Profile Management Platform

The MyAds.Guru dashboard unifies Google Business Profile posts, reviews, rankings, and Google Ads reporting in one place.

New platform gives local businesses AI-generated Google posts, automated review responses, and block-by-block local rank tracking with pay-as-you-go pricing.

We built MyAds.Guru so the posting, review replies, and rank tracking run themselves - the owner just approves the result. Ten minutes a week now does what used to take ten hours.” — Himanshu Batra, Founder of MyAds.Guru

DUMFRIES, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sphnix, Inc. today announced the launch of MyAds.Guru, an AI-powered platform of Google Business Profile management tools that gives local businesses the automation and insight of an in-house marketing team - without the payroll or the enterprise contract.

For most local businesses, the Google Business Profile is the single most important marketing asset they own. Industry research consistently shows that nearly half of all Google searches carry local intent, and that the businesses appearing in Google's "map pack" - the top three map results - capture the overwhelming majority of calls, direction requests, and store visits. Consumers also read owner responses to reviews before choosing a business, and Google itself has confirmed that responding to reviews and keeping a profile active are signals of a trustworthy, engaged business.

Yet managing that presence well is a part-time job. Posting regularly, responding to every review within a day or two, answering customer questions, keeping photos and hours current, and tracking rankings against nearby competitors can consume ten or more hours a week - hours that owners of barbershops, dental practices, restaurants, and home-service companies simply do not have. The common result is a stale profile: months-old photos, unanswered reviews, no posts, and rankings that quietly erode as more active competitors take over the map.

MyAds.Guru was built to close that gap. Business owners connect their Google account once, and the platform's 18+ AI tools take over the busywork: writing and scheduling Google posts, drafting personalized review responses in the business's own voice, answering customer Q&A, optimizing business descriptions, and generating ad copy, email templates, and website content. Every tool is pre-loaded with the business's real data - its name, categories, services, reviews, and location - so nothing reads like a generic template.

"Local businesses know their Google listing is their storefront, but managing it well is a part-time job nobody has time for," said Himanshu Batra, founder of MyAds.Guru. "We built MyAds.Guru so the posting, the review replies, and the rank tracking run themselves - and the owner just approves the result. Ten minutes a week now does what used to take ten hours."

A centerpiece of the platform is GeoGrid, a local rank tracker that replaces the single ranking number most SEO tools report with a map of the truth. GeoGrid scans a 5x5 to 9x9 grid of points across a business's city and shows exactly where the business ranks on Google Maps from every block - including which competitor holds each position at each point. A business might rank first from its own front door and be invisible six blocks away; GeoGrid makes that visible, and repeated scans show precisely how every profile improvement moves the map over time.

The platform's AI review responder addresses what may be the most neglected task in local marketing. It reads each review's sentiment, references the reviewer by name and the specifics of their feedback, and drafts a reply in the business's brand voice - which the owner can edit and post directly to Google in one click. On subscription plans, new reviews can be answered automatically, ensuring no customer feedback ever sits unacknowledged.

Beyond the Google Business Profile itself, MyAds.Guru unifies the rest of a local business's Google marketing in the same dashboard: Google Ads campaign reporting with spend, clicks, and conversion metrics; Google Analytics 4 website insights; and website performance auditing. A profile health score grades each business listing across verification, photos, descriptions, hours, review responsiveness, and posting activity, then turns every gap into a prioritized, one-click fix.

Unlike enterprise reputation suites that require annual contracts and per-location fees, MyAds.Guru uses transparent pay-as-you-go pricing. Every new account receives free credits to try any tool, with no credit card required. Credit packs start at $9.99, and subscription plans with full automation - including scheduled AI posting and automatic review responses - start at $29 per month.

"The tools in this category were built either for enterprises with a hundred locations or for SEO agencies billing monthly retainers," added Batra. "The barber, the dentist, the HVAC company - the actual local business - was priced out or overwhelmed. That's exactly who we built this for."

Key capabilities at launch:

- AI post generation with bulk creation and scheduled auto-posting to Google Business Profile

- AI review responder that drafts personalized, brand-voice replies and posts them to Google after approval

- GeoGrid rank scanning with block-by-block competitor visibility across 5x5 to 9x9 grids

- AI tools for business descriptions, Q&A answers, FAQs, social calendars, ad copy, email templates, and website content

- Google Ads and Google Analytics 4 performance reporting in one dashboard

- Profile health scoring with prioritized fix recommendations

- Review request links and QR codes to help businesses grow their review count

- Multi-location support for agencies and growing brands on Enterprise plans

MyAds.Guru is available today at https://www.myads.guru. New accounts include free signup credits, and no credit card is required to start.

About Sphnix, Inc.

Sphnix, Inc. is a Virginia-based software company focused on AI tools for local business growth. The company was founded by Himanshu Batra, a digital advertising veteran with more than 12 years of experience managing Google Ads and local search campaigns for service businesses. MyAds.Guru is the company's flagship product.

Media Contact:

Himanshu Batra, Founder

Sphnix, Inc.

hello@myads.guru

https://www.myads.guru

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