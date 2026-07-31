Ready, Set, Learn! Back to School Resources for Students of All Ages
Posted on: July 30, 2026 | Category: Spotlight
Back to school season is here! Whether your keiki is starting preschool or kindergarten, or your teen is preparing for their senior year, the library has resources to help make the transition easier. Explore our collection of books and digital resources for school readiness and academic support. All you need is a library card to borrow materials and access our online databases.
For Preschoolers
Recommended Book Titles
Online Resources
- Kanopy Kids – Stream educational films, documentaries, and animated stories perfect for class projects or enrichment.
- Scholastic Teachables – Engage your preschool learner with fun, easy-to-use printable activities.
For Elementary Students (Grades K–5)
Recommended Book Titles
Online Resources
- Kanopy Kids – Stream educational films, documentaries, and animated stories perfect for class projects or enrichment.
- Primary Search – Find kid-friendly magazine articles, images, and reference materials for school projects and curiosity-driven research.
- Scholastic Teachables – Download printable worksheets, activities, and mini-books to support learning at home.
For Middle School Students (Grades 6–8)
Recommended Book Titles
Online Resources
- Explora Middle School – An online research tool that offers age-appropriate articles, videos, and reference materials for middle school students.
- Kanopy – Stream educational films, documentaries, and animated stories perfect for class projects or enrichment.
- Middle Search Plus – Explore biographies, historical documents, and full-text articles tailored to middle-grade readers.
For High School Students (Grades 9–12)
Recommended Book Titles
Online Resources
- CQ Researcher & Points of View Reference Center – Find trusted, research-ready sources for essays, reports, and speech & debate.
- Kanopy – Access a huge collection of movies and documentaries for free, perfect for high school students who want to explore new ideas and stories.
- Mango Languages – Learn over 70 world languages—including ʻōlelo Hawai‘i—through fun, interactive lessons.
- Peterson’s Test Prep – Practice for the SAT, ACT, AP exams, and explore tools for college and career planning.
- PressReader – Stay informed with digital access to thousands of newspapers and magazines from around the world.
If you need assistance obtaining a book copy or with an online resource, please contact your local library.
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