Michael & Associates Expands California Footprint with New San Diego Office, Adds Senior Trial Attorney Michael Norton

The expansion adds veteran San Diego criminal defense attorney Michael Norton to strengthen the firm's California team for DUI, drug, theft, and assault cases.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys today announced the firm has expanded its California criminal defense practice into San Diego, increasing access to experienced criminal defense representation for individuals facing misdemeanor and felony charges throughout San Diego County and Southern California.The expansion is led by Senior Trial Attorney Michael Norton, a veteran San Diego criminal defense lawyer licensed in California since 2006. Over two decades of practice, Norton has represented clients facing a wide range of criminal charges, including DUI, domestic violence, assault, drug crimes, theft offenses, weapons charges, probation violations, and other serious misdemeanor and felony cases.Norton is an active member of both the California Public Defenders Association and the California DUI Lawyers Association, reflecting his ongoing commitment to criminal defense advocacy and continuing legal education. He has also contributed to the legal profession through educational presentations and publications, including a 2018 presentation on criminal restitution in DUI cases and a published article discussing early termination of probation and criminal record relief."Our continued growth in California reflects our commitment to providing clients with experienced trial attorneys who are prepared to protect their rights from the earliest stages of a criminal investigation through trial," said Ben Michael , founder and managing attorney of Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys. "Michael Norton's nearly two decades of criminal defense experience, knowledge of the San Diego courts, and commitment to client advocacy make him an outstanding addition to our California team."Unlike many firms that delegate cases to junior associates, Michael & Associates assigns every client a dedicated Senior Trial Attorney who manages the case from start to finish. Attorneys are supported by a collaborative team of more than 45 criminal defense lawyers, including former prosecutors, Board Certified Criminal Law specialists, and attorneys with advanced forensic science training.The firm's California criminal defense practice places particular emphasis on challenging forensic evidence in DUI and drug-impaired driving cases. Michael & Associates includes attorneys who have earned the ACS-CHAL Forensic Lawyer-Scientist designation, enabling the firm to critically evaluate breath testing, blood alcohol analysis, forensic toxicology, laboratory procedures, gas chromatography, and other scientific evidence frequently presented by California prosecutors.Based in San Diego, Norton will represent clients throughout San Diego County, guiding individuals through every stage of the criminal justice process, from pre-file investigations and arraignment through motion practice, negotiated resolutions, and jury trials. His addition strengthens the firm's ability to provide experienced, trial-ready criminal defense representation in the San Diego Superior Court and surrounding jurisdictions.The San Diego expansion marks another milestone in Michael & Associates' continued growth throughout California. The firm now serves clients across multiple major metropolitan areas while maintaining its focus on experienced trial advocacy, responsive client service, and scientifically informed criminal defense strategies designed to challenge the prosecution's evidence and protect clients' constitutional rights.MICHAEL & ASSOCIATES’ SAN DIEGO OFFICEMichael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys now serves clients from its San Diego office located at:600 W. Broadway, Unit 700San Diego, CA 92101Phone: (619) 333-5833The office represents clients throughout San Diego County in DUI, domestic violence, assault, drug crimes, theft offenses, weapons charges, probation violations, and other misdemeanor and felony criminal cases.ABOUT MICHAEL & ASSOCIATES CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEYSMichael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys is a criminal-defense-focused law firm with offices in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Nashville, Los Angeles , and San Diego.The firm’s senior trial attorneys represent individuals facing DWI, DUI, assault, domestic violence, drug possession, theft, weapons, probation violation, and felony charges.Every case is led by a dedicated Senior Trial Attorney and supported by a team of more than 45 criminal-defense lawyers with over 1,000 combined jury trials. The firm's attorneys include lawyers who are Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, ACS-CHAL Forensic DWI Lawyer-Scientists, former prosecutors, former judges, and former law-enforcement professionals, including a former FBI agent.The firm measures client satisfaction through post-case CSAT surveys and has achieved a 98.5% client satisfaction rate based on 1,840 survey responses collected between September 2022 and May 2026. The firm's 2025 trial record included favorable outcomes in approximately 65% of cases, with approximately 50% resulting in outright acquittals. The firm maintains a 5.0 Google rating and has received more than 1,400 five-star reviews across Google, Avvo, BBB, and Martindale.

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