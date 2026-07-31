Mira AI, My TRT App's AI assistant, now estimates nutrition in the new food diary and writes meal plans of up to 84 dated days.

Mira AI, the app's AI assistant, now powers a food diary and up to 84 days of dated meal plans for users tracking testosterone replacement therapy on iPhone.

Mira AI began as an assistant that knew your labs. Now Mira AI writes the meal calendar and fills in the food diary. TRT is a long game — the app finally covers the whole day, not just the volume.” — Himanshu Batra

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My TRT App, an iOS and Android application for tracking testosterone replacement therapy, has released version 5.2 of its iOS application — a release that extends Mira AI, the application's AI assistant, from answering questions into planning the day itself. The update introduces an AI-written meal calendar of up to twelve weeks, a new food diary with Mira AI-estimated nutrition, an anatomical injection-site map, and tools for correcting dose history after the fact.

U.S. testosterone prescriptions grew from approximately 7.3 million in 2019 to more than 11 million in 2024, according to industry pharmacy data. Testosterone therapy is typically a long-term, physician-supervised protocol, and the recurring practical challenge for patients is not the injection itself — it is everything around it: nutrition, injection-site rotation, and keeping an accurate record over months and years between clinical visits. TRT patients commonly review that record with their prescribing clinicians.

MIRA AI, FROM CHAT TO CALENDAR

Mira AI was introduced in July as a data-grounded assistant that answers questions about the individual user's own logged information — dosing history,ht entries — in plain language rather than producing generic responses. In version built on Google's Gemini models, takes onnutrition planning: users choose a durat and the application writes a menu forevery individual day — up to 84 dated days per plan — with per-food calories, protein, carbohydrates, and fat. Each plan is anchored to real calendar dlly on its final day. Meal plans and MiraAI's answers are informational only, generated from the user's own data; the application does not provide

medical or dietary advice, and users areg clinicians and qualified professionalsfor such decisions.

A FOOD DIARY WITH MIRA AI

For users who prefer recording to planniiary that logs meals at user-defined

times. Foods can be added by searching ath full nutrition detail — or described in plain language and estimated by Mira AI, which turns a written description of a meal into a complete nutrition

entry. Diary entries can be photographedaily summary card, and checked offdirectly from a home-screen widget. Because the diary sits alongside the user's dosing and laboratory records,

Mira AI answers questions about a fullergged data.

A MAP THAT REMEMBERS EVERY SITE

Rotating injection sites is a standard pelf-administering prescribed TRT

medication. The update replaces the applnatomical body map that shades each

location by how recently it was used and on the user's own history. The mapsupports standard intramuscular and subcutaneous locations, custom user-defined sites, and male and female figures.

A DOSE LOG THAT CAN BE CORRECTED

Most habit-tracking software treats a mi. My TRT App now distinguishes between amissed dose and a missed entry: users can retroactively log doses that were taken but never recorded, and the application recalculates streaks and adherence statistics from the corrected history rather than penalizing the gap. The update also adds a one-tap undo for accidental logs and an explicit skip-a-day action with a brief

undo window.

The release additionally introduces an intermittent-fasting timer that logs eating and fasting windows, with a

lock-screen Live Activity countdown.

FOUNDER COMMENT

"Mira AI began as an assistant that knew your labs. Now Mira AI writes the meal calendar and fills in the food diary," said Himanshu Batra, founder of Sphnix, Inc. and developer of My TRT App. "Testosterone replacement therapy is a long game — the app finally covers the whole day, not just the injection."

AVAILABILITY

The update is available now on the Apple App Store for iPhone and Apple Watch. The Android application is

distributed through Google Play. A free alendar tracking, wellness check-ins, anda limited Mira AI allowance; a subscription tier is available for users who require unlimited laboratory extraction and expanded AI usage.

- iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/my-trt-app/id6745529127

- Android: https://play.google.com/storetrtapp

- Lab Snapshot Analyzer: https://www.mytrt.app/learn/tools/lab-snapshot

ABOUT MY TRT APP

My TRT App is a testosterone replacement therapy tracking application for iOS, Android, and watchOS, developed by Sphnix, Inc. The application was first released in 2025 and serves users tracking physician-prescribed TRT and hormone replacement therapy.

Media contact: hello@mytrt.app

My TRT App — Mira AI Food Diary and 12-Week Meal Planning for Testosterone Replacement Therapy

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