Health City Performs Caribbean’s First FARAPULSE™ Procedure for Atrial Fibrillation

The Caribbean’s first FARAPULSE procedure took place at Health City this week.

Groundbreaking treatment expands access to advanced heart-rhythm care across the region

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health City Cayman Islands has successfully performed the first FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) procedure in the Caribbean, introducing a groundbreaking treatment option for patients living with atrial fibrillation (AFib).The milestone procedure, performed on July 28, represents a significant advancement in regional cardiac care and reinforces Health City’s commitment to bringing the world’s leading medical innovations to the Cayman Islands and the wider region.Unlike traditional ablation techniques that rely on heat (radiofrequency) or cold (cryotherapy), FARAPULSE uses non-thermal pulsed electrical fields to selectively target and isolate the abnormal heart tissue responsible for AFib. This tissue-selective approach helps preserve surrounding structures such as the esophagus and phrenic nerve, delivering a strong safety profile alongside clinical effectiveness.“Successfully completing the Caribbean’s first FARAPULSE procedure represents a major step forward in how we treat atrial fibrillation across the region,” said Dr. Ravi Kishore, chief interventional cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Health City Cayman Islands. “By using pulsed electrical fields rather than thermal energy, we can treat the source of AFib while helping protect nearby structures. Patients benefit from a minimally invasive procedure, rapid recovery (most go home within 24 hours) and the opportunity to return to the rhythm and quality of life they were born with.”Clinical evidence supporting FARAPULSE includes treatment of more than 500,000 patients worldwide. Key outcomes from studies and real-world registries include:Approximately 8 in 10 patients experienced no recurring AFib symptoms after one yearAbout 7 in 10 remained off rhythm medicationsMajor adverse event rates below 1% in a large registry of more than 17,000 patientsHigh patient satisfaction, with 93% overall satisfaction and 94% reporting improved ability to enjoy hobbies and recreationAFib is the most common heart-rhythm disorder. Many patients experience racing heartbeat, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath or reduced quality of life and may believe these symptoms are simply something to live with. Left untreated, AFib can progress and significantly increase stroke risk. Early intervention can improve long-term outcomes.The procedure, which does not require open-heart surgery, is performed by advancing a catheter through a blood vessel in the groin and into the heart. Pulsed electrical fields are then delivered to targeted heart tissue to block the abnormal electrical signals that cause AFib.Health City’s introduction of FARAPULSE builds on its established electrophysiology and atrial fibrillation programs, led by Dr. Kishore, who brings decades of experience in cardiology and electrophysiology. The hospital continues to expand advanced cardiac services so that patients across the Cayman Islands and the wider Caribbean can access specialized care without traveling overseas.Patients experiencing palpitations, unexplained fatigue or breathlessness, as well as those already diagnosed with AFib, are encouraged to speak with their physician about whether FARAPULSE may be appropriate or to book a cardiology consultation at Health City. The hospital will also host educational seminars to raise awareness of AFib symptoms and treatment options.About Health City Cayman IslandsHealth City Cayman Islands (HCCI) is a medically advanced tertiary hospital with locations in East End and George Town in Grand Cayman. The brainchild of internationally-renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, it features a unique model of healthcare, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high quality, affordable care. A member of the Narayana Health network, HCCI is the first hospital in the Caribbean and one of only six organizations globally to receive the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) Enterprise Accreditation. For more information visit: www.healthcitycaymanislands.com

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