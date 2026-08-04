INVISION MATCH! Adds HOYA Vision Care to Expanding Sponsor Lineup for 2026 Event

INV Match! Logo

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INVISION has announced that HOYA Vision Care has joined the sponsor roster for INVISION MATCH! 2026, the invite-only event created to connect leading optometry practice owners with innovative industry suppliers through curated, one-on-one business meetings.Scheduled for September 30 – October 2, 2026, at The Palms Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, INVISION MATCH! offers a focused alternative to the traditional trade show experience. Through pre-scheduled meetings, hosted networking opportunities, and intentionally limited participation, the event is designed to facilitate productive conversations between independent eyecare professionals and the companies shaping the future of the industry.HOYA Vision Care is a global leader in vision care innovation, providing advanced ophthalmic lenses, technologies, and services that help eye care professionals enhance patient outcomes while supporting practice growth. With a long-standing commitment to research, product development, and clinical excellence, the company serves eye care providers in markets around the world."One of the most rewarding aspects of building INVISION MATCH! has been seeing the enthusiasm from companies that share our commitment to helping independent practices thrive," said Deirdre Carroll, editor-in-chief of INVISION. "HOYA Vision Care has earned a reputation for innovation and partnership, and we're pleased to welcome them as we continue assembling a sponsor community focused on delivering meaningful value to attendees."INVISION MATCH! will bring together more than 20 private practice optometry owners generating over $1 million in annual revenue alongside a carefully selected group of suppliers. Participating sponsors receive guaranteed one-on-one meetings with verified decision-makers who are actively evaluating products, technologies, and services for their businesses.To preserve the quality of each interaction, supplier participation is limited by category, creating an environment that emphasizes relevance, accessibility, and meaningful engagement. Beyond the scheduled meetings, attendees and sponsors will connect through hosted networking breakfasts, cocktail receptions, private dinners, and other curated experiences designed to foster lasting professional relationships.Previously announced sponsors for INVISION MATCH! 2026 include House of MODO, Cleinman, Marketing 4 ECPs, Cherry Optical Labs, L’AMY America, SkyLab Optical, Carrot, Rise Nano Optics and DAC Vision/National Optronics. The steadily growing sponsor roster reflects continued industry confidence in INVISION MATCH!'s relationship-first approach to connecting suppliers with independent optometry leaders.Optometry practice owners interested in attending as hosted delegates may apply for consideration or learn more here: invisionmatch.com For questions, please contact:Brett B MooreDirector of Sales & Business DevelopmentINVISION Magazinebrett.moore@smartworkmedia.comPeter SienkiewiczMarketing Solutions ProviderINVISION Magazine & Mediapete@smartworkmedia.comAbout INVISION MagazineNow in its 12th year, INVISION Magazine helps North America’s independently owned eyecare professionals improve their businesses by providing them with smart ideas they can put directly into action each month and daily online at invisionmag.com . INVISION is published by SmartWork Media, which also publishes INSTORE, PETS+, Signs of The Times, VMSD, Big Picture and Screen Printing magazines. Learn more at invisionmag.com.About SmartWork MediaSmartWork Media is dedicated to the idea that business media should strive to inform, excite and inspire business readers, and that a good business magazine can (and should) have the energy and compulsive readability of a top consumer publication. The company publishes INSTORE, INVISION, PETS+ VMSD, Signs of the Times, Big Picture and Screen Printing, as well as its respective websites and events — The International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Shop! Ideation, Shop! MarketPlace, INVISION MATCH! And JA New York Produced by INSTORE. Learn more at smartworkmedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.